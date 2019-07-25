Frog Street and Beijing Oriental Star Children Technology Launch a Partnership to Provide Early Childhood Curriculum in China

Frog Street curricula encompass extensive research and brain-based practices to encourage the social and emotional, physical, language and cognitive development of a child. The comprehensive curricula integrate instruction across developmental domains and early learning disciplines for children, from birth to age five. The renowned authorship team brings a wealth of expertise in the field of early childhood, social and emotional intelligence, brain development, literacy, STEM practices and developing intentional and integrated curriculum.

"Frog Street is supporting the next generation of children by equipping educators with best-in-class curriculum, and we are very excited about Beijing Oriental Star expanding our mission and representing our curriculum throughout China," commented Ron Chase, CEO of Frog Street. "This partnership is a natural progression for us, demonstrating how we can reach significant market share given our research-driven curriculum."

"Our business cooperation with Frog Street affirms Beijing Oriental Star's education strategies and will provide high-quality education content for many years. Our cooperation is also based on a high degree of consistency in our understanding of education," commented Wenze Yang, CEO of the Beijing Oriental Star.

"We are very optimistic about our partnership with Beijing Oriental Star, and we expect future growth opportunities in China as we further leverage our other exciting Excelligence assets," commented Dipak Golechha, CEO of Excelligence.

Oriental Star Children Technology Company will be providing the Frog Street Pre-K, Frog Street Threes, Frog Street Toddler and Frog Street Infant Curriculums throughout China, supported by their professional learning services.

Frog Street, a subsidiary of Excelligence Learning Corporation, is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street's curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students' progress.

Beijing Oriental Star Children Education Technology Co. Ltd. was founded in 1995, the company is headquartered in Beijing, China. Oriental Star now has 22 education centers and 50 offices in China, serving more than 6,000 kindergartens and more than 3.5 million Chinese families. It takes the leading position in China's preschool education market. Oriental star is committed to promoting the practice and exploration of advanced educational concepts, and promoting education with science and technology. Oriental star provides forward-looking, high-quality preschool curriculum and operation services for kindergartens and training institutions with a comprehensive, diversified system of teachers' professional development.

Excelligence Learning Corporation, whose vision is to become the world's most preferred tech-enabled platform company in early childhood and elementary education, is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Children's Factory, Angeles and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street Press and LifeCubby). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, and Steve Spangler Science®. For more information about Excelligence, please visit www.excelligence.com .

