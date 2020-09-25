Frog Street Offers Extensive "At-Home Learning" Resources to Help Children Stay Engaged in New Hybrid Learning Environments

"We recognize learning at home poses unique challenges in early education, from attention spans to screen time, so we developed new tools and a broad array of high-quality content to support a variety of instructional settings," commented Ron Chase, Frog Street CEO. "The goal of Frog Street's At-Home Learning program is to help children stay engaged and continue progressing using comprehensive online resources that align with and reinforce our curriculum used in the classroom."

Frog Street's At-Home Learning includes the following resources:

Frog Street Pre-K at Home is an interactive, online program that provides daily, intentional lessons to empower parents to be their child's best teacher. Aligned to the Frog Street Pre-K classroom curriculum, FrogStreet Pre-K at Home includes nine thematic units, 36 weeks of instruction, over 900 activities and 250 digitalbooks and songs. www.frogstreet.com/curriculum/pre-k-home/



All Frog Street At-Home Learning programs are available as stand-alone support programs or custom bundles to meet the needs of all schools' unique virtual learning scenarios.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com):

Excelligence Learning Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply, Really Good Stuff, and Steve Spangler Science), Equipment (Children's Factory, Angeles, Steffy Wood Products and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street, and LifeCubby). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, Steve Spangler Science™, and LifeCubby™.

About Frog Street (www.frogstreet.com):

Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street's curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students' progress.

