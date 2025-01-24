FrogData Unveils FixedOps Velocity: Hyperlocal Service Marketing Solution at NADA 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FrogData, the automotive industry leader in Advanced Data Analytics and FixedOps Solutions, announced today the launch of FixedOps Velocity – Hyperlocal Service Marketing Platform at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention. An industry-first service marketing solution for franchise auto dealers, FixedOps Velocity is designed to transform dealership service departments into revenue powerhouses.

"Service departments account for nearly 50% of dealership revenue, yet they often take a backseat in marketing efforts," said Tej Soni, CEO of FrogData. "With FixedOps Velocity, we empower dealerships to compete directly with local independent repair shops and capture the untapped potential of post-warranty customers. Our solution focuses on hyper-local strategies that connect dealerships with customers in their communities, driving higher ROI and long-term growth."

Key Features of FixedOps Velocity:

Dedicated Service Website : Fully optimized for local search, with online booking and a resource hub featuring promotions, OEM parts education, facility details, testimonials, and maintenance guides.

: Fully optimized for local search, with online booking and a resource hub featuring promotions, OEM parts education, facility details, testimonials, and maintenance guides. Hyper-Local Digital Marketing : Targeted digital presence through local platforms and channels, ensuring dealership visibility to customers within their immediate service area.

: Targeted digital presence through local platforms and channels, ensuring dealership visibility to customers within their immediate service area. Strategic Social Media Management : Focused on promoting dealer service departments, we create engaging content and targeted advertising to connect with local audiences on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

: Focused on promoting dealer service departments, we create engaging content and targeted advertising to connect with local audiences on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Managed Customer Engagement: Designed to build trust & improve customer retention rates by delivering tailored messaging highlighting dealership expertise, credibility, and value.

Bridging the Service Marketing Gap

Research shows that approximately 25% of all automotive searches are parts, service, and maintenance-related, yet dealers retain only around 30% of customers after warranties expire. This significant gap represents a major opportunity for dealerships to transform their service departments into local market leaders. FixedOps Velocity bridges this gap by implementing hyper-local marketing strategies, positioning dealerships as the go-to service center in their local community.

Additionally, the annual automotive service market, valued at $180 billion, continues to grow owing to the rising average vehicle ownership age, now at 12.5 years, and the increasing complexity of vehicles requiring specialized care. FixedOps Velocity empowers dealerships to capitalize on this lucrative opportunity and stay ahead in a competitive market.

"Dealerships face a marketing problem, not a market problem," continued Soni. "FixedOps Velocity is the ultimate solution to elevate service marketing, fill service bays, and build trust with local customers. We are thrilled to showcase this game-changing platform at NADA 2025."

About FrogData

Headquartered in San Francisco, FrogData is the industry's leading AI-powered Decision Analytics Platform, relied upon by over 1,000 dealerships. Seamlessly integrating with major DMS, CRM, and Service Management systems, FrogData empowers dealerships to achieve measurable performance improvements through advanced analytics and intelligent insights.

For more information about FixedOps Velocity, visit www.frogdata.com or visit the FrogData booth #2301 at NADA 2025.

