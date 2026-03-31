Frogg Toggs Named Official Cooling and Heat Mitigation Partner of Manning Passing Academy

Industry leader in cooling innovation to provide head-to-toe cooling and heat mitigation solutions for athletes and coaches

ARAB, Ala., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frogg Toggs, a leader in personal cooling and outdoor performance products, today announced a new partnership with the prestigious Manning Passing Academy (MPA), becoming the Official Cooling and Heat Mitigation Partner of the program.

Through this partnership, Frogg Toggs will equip MPA athletes, coaches, and staff with its industry-leading head-to-toe cooling solutions, designed to help combat heat stress, enhance on-field performance, and accelerate recovery during high-intensity training.

Slideout Academy campers staying cool, recovering quickly between reps and maximizing their performance with Frogg Toggs Cooling and Heat Mitigation products in the Las Vegas heat Deebo Samuel giving back to the kids and keeping cool with Frogg Toggs in the Las Vegas heat at Slideout Academy

With rising temperatures and increased awareness around heat safety in sports, the partnership brings critical innovation to one of the nation's premier quarterback camps.

"Player safety and performance are at the core of everything we do at Manning Passing Academy," said Archie Manning. "Partnering with Frogg Toggs allows us to provide our athletes and coaches with proven cooling solutions that help them stay safe, perform at a high level, and recover more effectively in the heat."

Frogg Toggs' cooling system spans from cooling headwear featuring proprietary CryoChannel technology to towels, gaiters, and accessories—all designed to activate with water and deliver instant, long-lasting cooling relief.

"At Frogg Toggs, our mission is to help people stay comfortable and perform their best in extreme conditions," said Frogg Toggs CEO, Will Fowler. "We're proud to partner with Manning Passing Academy to bring our full cooling platform to athletes—helping them stay protected from the heat, maintain peak performance, and recover faster throughout the camp."

The partnership will include:

On-site Frogg Toggs cooling stations throughout camp

Distribution of co-branded cooling products to athletes and coaches

Integration of Frogg Toggs cooling technology across training and recovery moments

Retail and experiential activations featuring Frogg Toggs products

By integrating cooling solutions directly into the athlete experience, Frogg Toggs and Manning Passing Academy aim to set a new standard for heat mitigation, safety, and performance optimization.

About Frogg Toggs

For over 30 years, Frogg Toggs has been a trusted name in outdoor performance, delivering innovative and affordable solutions across rainwear, cooling products, and outdoor gear. With a focus on comfort, durability, and performance, Frogg Toggs continues to lead in personal cooling technology.

About Manning Passing Academy

Founded by Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, the Manning Passing Academy is a premier summer football camp that brings together top high school quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs for elite instruction and competition.

SOURCE Frogg Toggs