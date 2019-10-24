FrogTape® Brand Painter's Tape and Taniya Nayak Announce 2020 Home Design Trends

"Design trends are meant to help establish new avenues for infusing character and personality into a space," says Nayak. "Whether you gravitate toward calming Zen-inspired interiors or opulent jewel-toned textures and ornate Bohemian motifs, great design is amplified when you stay true to your instincts and 2020 is shaping up to be the year of authentic, self-expression."

According to Nayak, there are several ways – big and small – that consumers can make their homes feel distinctly theirs. From traditional to more contemporary design, here are the top five trends that will take off in the New Year.

1. Fun & Fearless

In 2020, Nayak encourages DIYers to lean in to their childlike instincts and incorporate bright, joyful colors, like vibrant orange, aqua and pink. "Instead of worrying about whether your art matches your furniture, think about what makes you smile and don't take yourself or your designs too seriously," says Nayak. An easy way to achieve this is to introduce fresh, youthful-hued décor accents in your space, such as tie-dye plates or paint dipped vases, and use a fresh, blank canvas like white walls, to make those pieces truly pop.

2. Place of Zen

This trend is all about designing a space that exudes serenity and calmness to create a haven from our busy day-to-day routine. To ensure your home is a sanctuary for relaxation, Nayak recommends infusing soothing shades like Warm Stone brown, Misty blue and Glamour taupe from the Sherwin-Williams Mantra palette. From there, keep furniture simple and décor uncluttered, and arrange nature-inspired accent pieces in odd numbered groupings to make them more dynamic and visually appealing.

3. Rich at Heart

Nayak's inspiration behind this trend is the translation of a feeling of inner richness to a space that is luxe in color, texture and glam. Embrace a palette comprised of rich tones with an edge, such as sapphire blue, emerald green and mannered gold, and layer in mixed metals and opulent velvet fabrics. To replicate decadent texture in your space without spending a fortune on materials, give your walls a decorative paint treatment like color washing, a technique that diffuses color to make a textured pattern, which will create a subtle, aged effect.

When it comes to painting around trim and ensuring clean, sharp paint lines, Nayak's go-to tool is FrogTape® painter's tape. Treated with patented PaintBlock® Technology, FrogTape® tapes are a fool proof way to get professional-looking results and eliminate the need for touch-ups.

4. Bohemian Bold

Breaking free from societal pressures is key to achieving this trend and getting a carefree, yet chic, look. "The beauty of this free-spirited approach to design is that it can mean something different to everyone," says Nayak. "By following your heart, you'll create a space that radiates true self-expression."

One way to infuse the Bohemian trend is by using muted tones, such as deep brown and graphite, for base colors on furniture and walls, and accessorizing with soft coral and electric blue. Go even further by layering distressed fabrics, displaying statement stones, like turquoise, and incorporating ornate patterns through a stenciled, repurposed headboard or mixed-frame gallery wall.

5. Natural Beauty

A tribute to nature, this trend encapsulates the feeling of new growth and embodies natural goodness. Nayak recommends integrating organic elements, such as live botanicals, wood textures and stone materials paired with soft pastels and earthy tones, to remind us of the exterior and bring the outside, in.

For more information on the 2020 FrogTape® Design Trends and project inspiration, visit FrogTape.com/Trends.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

The FrogTape® brand, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape which keeps paint out and keeps lines sharp. For more information on FrogTape® brand painter's tape, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate Green® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE FrogTape brand painter's tape

Related Links

http://www.frogtape.com

