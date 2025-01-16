FrogTape® Unveils Best-in-Class FrogTape Advanced™ Painter's Tape for Elevated Performance

FrogTape Advanced™ conquers tricky corners, ensures super sharp paint lines and provides tear-free removal for next-level results when it matters most

AVON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best just got better. Today, FrogTape® introduces the latest innovation in its portfolio – FrogTape Advanced™, the most elite painter's tape on the market.

"In 2010, FrogTape® forever changed how we paint. Consumers and professionals alike could forget about the common challenge of paint bleed and instead experience super sharp paint lines every time, thanks to the tape's PaintBlock® Technology. This feature seals the tape edges, blocking paint bleed to deliver clean lines and a beautiful result," says Mary Kate Hearns, Senior Product Manager for FrogTape®. "Now, we're introducing the most technologically advanced tape we've ever made. FrogTape Advanced™ takes PaintBlock® Technology and combines it with new innovations to provide an even more premium product, giving DIYers and pros alike the confidence to take on any project."

New FrogTape Advanced™ tackles the most common frustrations with using painter's tape for an easier application process and simpler, cleaner removal. The tape's benefits include:

Combats corners : One of the top challenges when painting is applying painter's tape to corners and curved areas, like around light fixtures, mantels, molding or fireplaces. FrogTape Advanced™ is made of washi paper – a thin but very strong material – that gives it more flexibility than many other tapes, allowing it to lay flat and conform around challenging contours and curves without tearing.





And, while it's always best to remove the tape while the paint is still wet, FrogTape Advanced™ is designed to remove cleanly from indoor surfaces for up to 28 days to provide plenty of time for prep and painting, so there's no need to worry if your job takes longer than planned. While typical tapes may be susceptible to damage from UV light – causing them to be difficult and sticky to remove – the Nano Technology on FrogTape Advanced™ absorbs and scatters UV light from the sun to protect the tape's adhesive from degradation – so you can be sure of clean removal with FrogTape Advanced™ indoors and out.





Nothing is more frustrating than taking the time to apply painter's tape, only to discover messy paint lines when you remove it. FrogTape Advanced™ features exclusive PaintBlock Technology, which reacts with the water in latex paint to seal tape edges and prevent paint bleed. Saves time: The time it takes to apply painter's tape is one of the biggest pain points during painting. With its flexibility around tricky areas and easy application – combined with hassle-free removal – FrogTape Advanced™ saves time during both application and removal – for a fast, painless process from start to finish. Plus, its solvent-free, high-performance adhesive bonds quickly to the surface and allows for painting immediately after application, so there's no wait to paint.

Designed for use on a variety of surfaces, FrogTape Advanced™ is a medium-adhesion painter's tape ideal for application on cured painted walls, baseboards and trim, glass, carpet and metal.

"Whether you're a pro painter wanting to exceed expectations on the job or a DIYer looking for the best tools to simplify your next project, FrogTape Advanced™ creates an elevated and more streamlined painting experience," adds Hearns. "It's a tape you can feel confident about to deliver flawless, professional-level results, every time."

FrogTape Advanced™ painter's tape is now available for purchase at a variety of retailers, including Amazon and Sherwin-Williams®.

For more details on FrogTape Advanced™ and the full line of FrogTape® premium painter's tapes, visit FrogTape.com.

For high resolution product images please click here, and visit here for an exclusive video.

*As compared to FrogTape® Multi-Surface Painter's Tape, based on internal testing.

FROGTAPE ® BRAND PRODUCTS

When performance cannot be compromised, FrogTape® brand delivers professional results you can trust — when it matters most. The brand's flagship product FrogTape® Multi-Surface Painter's Tape changed painting with PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape to keep paint out and lines sharp. With a dedication to premium performance and continuous innovation, the brand has grown from that original green painter's tape to a variety of consumer, professional and industrial tape solutions. For more information, visit FrogTape.com; follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow us on TikTok® (@frogtapebrand); like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape; watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube) or follow us on X® (@FrogTape).

SOURCE FrogTape Brand Products