From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising adoption of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and industrial automation, the demand for fast and low-latency internet is surging around the world. Moreover, the surging investments of governments in telecommunications infrastructure and growing 5G subscriber base took the global 5G infrastructure market to around $1.5 billion in 2020, from where it is expected to expand massively during 2021–2030. Another key factor behind the rising industry value would be the escalating sales of personal communication devices powered by the 5G technology.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/5g-market-forecast/report-sample

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the 5G infrastructure market by leading to almost zero production and trade of the various components required to offer 5G connectivity. As a result, several major telecom companies have postponed the launch of their 5G services, just as the Indian government has deferred its 2021 spectrum auctions.

5G standalone (NR + core) and 5G NR non-standalone (LTE combined) are the bifurcations of the network architecture segment. Of them, the 5G standalone (NR + core) bifurcation generated the higher revenue in the 5G infrastructure market in 2020 on account of the increasing sale of smartphones and other devices that support 5G, rapid deployment of telecom services without interference in the existing 4G services, as provided by this particular network architecture, and changing network demands.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Component (Hardware, Service), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN, NFV), Network Architecture (5G NR Non-Standalone LTE Combined, 5G Standalone), Operating Frequency (Sub 6 GHz, Above 6 GHz), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) – Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/5g-market-forecast

In 2020, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by North America due to the heavy investments of the Canadian and federal governments in the deployment of 5G services. Additionally, several companies offering 5G infrastructure components exist in the region, including Airspan Networks Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Another key reason for the rising demand for 5G infrastructure components among regional telecom companies is the rapid adoption of IoT, automated vehicles, and wearable technologies here.

To take advantage of the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector, players in the 5G infrastructure market are collaborating with each other and launching new and advanced hardware and software.

For instance, in February 2020, Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. and Mavenir Systems Inc. entered into a partnership for the testing and deployment of openRAN virtualRAN (vRAN) in Turkey. The solution will be positioned on Telco Cloud and Deployed on Edge Cloud, both developed by Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/5g-market-forecast

Similarly, in January 2020, millimeter-wave distributed antennas (MIMO) were developed by NEC Corporation for efficiently utilizing 5G millimeter-wave spectra. This technology is designed to deliver high-speed, good-quality, and high-capacity telecommunication services.

Airspan Networks Inc., American Tower Corp., Affirmed Networks Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, KT Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş., and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. are the most-significant global 5G infrastructure market players.

Browse Other Related Reports

Optical Networking and Communication Market Report - The global optical networking and communication market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2030. Additionally, the need for higher bandwidth is rapidly escalating, thereby further creating opportunities for service providers and telecommunication carriers in various areas, such as connected cars, autonomous driving, and smart cities.

MVNO Market Report - The MVNO market is expected to generate $127.1 billion revenue by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Geographically, the mobile virtual network operator market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

SOURCE P&S Intelligence