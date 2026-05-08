From 4.9 kg Superbike to Aero Gravel: Elitewheels Push Performance Further

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitewheels showed up at the global cycling stage China Cycle, one of the world's most influential exhibitions, unveiling latest innovations to riders and professionals worldwide.

One of the highlights at the booth was the latest ultralight road bike build, weighing just 4.9 kg, breaking the brand's own 4.95 kg record set last year. Built around the CIMA frameset in the new Matte Gold Carbon raw finish, paired with the Elitewheels Drive Ultra 40D and KREUZA Apex integrated handlebar, the bike represents not only extreme lightweight performance, but also the brands' continuous pursuit of engineering excellence. At only 990 g, the Drive Ultra wheelset features the Nonplus ultralight hub, delivering climbing-focused performance without compromising stiffness or responsiveness.

Elitewheels also introduced several new products during the show, including the Drive G50 CS, Drive SL 48D CS, Drive Mono 65D, and Drive Vento.

The Drive G50 CS is a performance-oriented aero gravel wheelset featuring carbon spokes, a hooked rim profile, 40–60C tire compatibility, and a responsive 60T ratchet system designed for gravel racing and long-distance adventure riding.

The Drive SL 48D CS road wheelset, validated by Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, combines aerodynamic efficiency with improved stiffness. Compared with the Drive II, lateral stiffness has increased by 8.6%, while the wheelset maintains a competitive weight of only 1290 g per pair.

Designed specifically for triathlon and time trial racing, the Drive Vento features an impressive 108 mm rim depth while weighing only 843 g, optimized for 29–30C tires and maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

Among all the new launches, the Drive Mono 65D attracted significant attention for its one-piece monocoque structure and lightweight 1245 g design. Its water-dop-shaped spoke profile enhances lateral stiffness and crosswind stability while improving rotational efficiency for a smoother riding experience.

Sharing the booth, the new aero gravel platform CIMA GR was officially presented by the brand. Weighing only 750 g in unpainted M size, the frame was developed to combine aerodynamic efficiency with gravel versatility, supporting up to 50C tires while achieving a complete bike weight of just 6.6 kg when paired with the Elitewheels Drive G50 wheelset together with the new KREUZA Apex GR raise bar, which is also compatible with the road frame.

With these new products set to launch in the coming months, Elitewheels continue to demonstrate its commitment to pushing cycling innovation forward.

Learn more:

www.elite-wheels.com

SOURCE Elitewheels & evolve