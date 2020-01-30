From a Compounding Pharmacy, Ultra Luxury Skincare Line CIREM® Comes to Market, an American Contender to European Legends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new entry to the ultra-luxury skincare market, built to give the European skincare legends a run for their money, is an American line called CIREM® (a-MERIC-a in reverse). Born in a compounding pharmacy, where pharmacists are trained to formulate the most efficacious ingredients to ensure they can be utilized by the body, CIREM® is made in America in an artisanal small batch method. The line of ultra-fine ingredient-forward SKUs includes a serum, sheet mask, moisturizing cream, eye gel, sunscreen, primer, shave butter, two skin tools, two face mists and a facial oil. The actives include some of the most luxurious and trending functional ingredients including luminescent diamond dust, nourishing caviar, hyaluronic acid, Retinol and bioavailable oil-soluble Vitamin C. CIREM® is available at CIREM®.com and Amazon. Ten percent of proceeds benefit women's safe houses throughout the U.S.

The line is enveloped in a chic white and gold branding that is recyclable. CIREM®'s signature HCR 3-IN-1 serum was clinically proven to rapidly boost moisture by over 200% within seconds, creating a trademark process called Rapid Absorption Technology™. CIREM® includes three collections: The Classic, Moonglow and Jardin de Fleurs.

The Classic Collection includes:

HCR 3-IN-1 Serum, HCR 3-IN-1 Sheet Mask, YouthBoost Diamond Eye Gel-Cream, YouthBoost Diamond Moisturizing Cream, Skinsurance Protective Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF30, Skinsurance Protective Primer tinted SPF50 and CIREM® Velvet Dreams Crème Riche Shave Butter.

The Moonglow Collection includes:

Mending Moon Moonglow Face Oil and Mending Moon Moonglow Hydrating Face & Pillow Mist.

Jardin de Fleurs

Jardin de Fleurs Flawlessly Floral Rose & Lavender Eye Cream and Jardin de Fleurs Rose D'or Hydrating Face Mist.

The line also includes skin tools fashioned of Zamac metal that stays cold and supports lymphatic drainage to reduce the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity.

About : CIREM® is an American ultra-luxury skincare brand developed by a compounding pharmacy that formulates the most superlative ingredients obtainable in the most bioavailable manner possible. CIREM® bypasses the use of co-packers to deliver artisanally batched products directly to consumers in sustainably responsible, but resplendent packaging. Encouraging women to feel good in their own skin serves as the founding ethos of the brand, and as such, CIREM® donates 10% of revenue to support women's safe housing throughout the U.S. CIREM®'s Rapid Absorption Technology ™, was shown in a clinical trial to increase moisturization by over 200% within just seconds.

