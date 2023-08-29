From a Tent: Expanding Wellness Sensors With New Life Science Standards

Inventor Kirubel's vision encompasses the formulation of new scientific laws that bridge physical and life science theories.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative stride towards elevating the human condition, visionary inventor Kirubel is advocating for the legislation of additional scientific methods to bridge gaps in our holistic well-being.

What areas of human condition are missing wellness sensors and lacking effective coverage?

Bending the moral arc of the universe from a tent

Advancing Human Condition:

The addition of new wellness sensors through life science interfacing theories will address the disparities in healthcare access around the world . By extending support to those without healthcare coverage and aiding those facing relentless medical conditions, the initiative aims to fill the void in medical care.

Advancing Human Performance:

Educational limitations, performance setbacks, and the persistent stagnation of motivation in productive years pose challenges to human potential. Kirubel's pioneering approach aims to unlock latent talents, foster motivation, and equip individuals with tools to navigate the complexities of modern life.

Advancing Human Relations:

The integration of proven wellness sensors will play a pivotal role at both micro and macro levels of human interaction. On an individual scale, it addresses the struggles of social stigma, bullying, and manipulation . On a grander scale, the initiative aspires to foster cross-cultural harmony, international diplomacy, and harmonious human-environment-human relationships.

Kirubel's invention involves meticulously linking the lifecycle of science, encompassing the stages of observation, computation, and experimentation. The sensor fusion from human relations, performance, and condition helps us embed wellness 1st science standards in non-linear, self-healing & systems (sos). In the sphere of the human condition, Kirubel delves into the study of neuromodulation, exploring the intricacies of the conditioned mind. For human performance, he examines biocommunication protocols within living systems. For human relations, his study extends to developing a jurisprudence for international law to enhance social interactions and international diplomacy through what he calls a wellness-first economy (Spirit Economy).

All in all, Kirubel says it's about time to have the moral arc of the universe bend towards more broader wellness standards and a tent is enough even if he must go through living in it, preserver in his research, and to carry his faith of being found worthy to deliver at least one person from the pit.

Background:

The power of observation is highlighted through examples like Newton's observation of a falling apple, which expanded our understanding of gravity. Kirubel's observation was based on the use of spirit in the Bible, leading him to experiment and believe that our spirit surpasses our mind in strength. He asserts that our spirit commands while our mind controls, and this commanding strength is not derived from our human efforts but is linked to an external source, Jesus Christ. Or it would have been easy to command behavioral changes such as agitation, and addiction. Kirubel's research culminates in his Spirit Theory, exploring the human condition, and his vision for Telepathic Medicine, a novel medical science & practice to provide care to our mind, just as Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT) applies care to our bones in Osteopathic Medicine. These initial stages of observations are documented in his book "Spirit Computer 1.0," available for purchase at bookstores and online .

Media Contact:

Editor Room

Society of Standards in Spirit for Wellness

[email protected]

+1 855-707-2040

SOURCE Kirubel