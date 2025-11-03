From AI hype to reality: Agentic AI has moved from lab to production, ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot are the leaders, says AI analyst firm SlashData

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashData has released new findings revealing the real-world adoption of AI in late 2025.

As early adopters and reliable predictors of technology trends, developers provide a window into where AI is heading next. Based on their responses, SlashData highlights three trends transforming the AI landscape: Agentic AI goes mainstream, AI coding tools preferences, Gen AI adoption blockers.

ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot lead in the usage of AI-assisted coding tools by a large margin

ChatGPT (64%) and GitHub Copilot (49%) lead in adoption and satisfaction among professional developers using AI coding tools. JetBrains shows low adoption and high satisfaction, signalling a growth opportunity. Adoption varies by experience:

"Satisfaction with ChatGPT drops notably among experienced developers, as they appear less happy with its accuracy, scalability, and ease of use compared to newcomers"

says Bleona Bicaj, Senior Market Research Analyst at SlashData

Agentic AI goes live: half of adopters already in production

50% of professional developers adopting AI functionality have already deployed Agentic AI into production, marking the end of the experimental era. Text generation, summarisation or translation (28%) is the top use case for Agentic AI. AR/VR and IoT projects lead adoption. Reliability and security concerns might be slowing the adoption of agentic AI in backend systems.

"Large enterprises' governance complexity may be neutralising their resource advantages in agentic AI deployment"

says Alvaro Ruiz Cubero, Market Research Analyst at SlashData

Data privacy & security fears slow down AI rollout

Organisations face two core hurdles: privacy risks that delay approval and quality concerns that undermine developer trust as only 25% of professional developers are currently building applications powered by Generative AI.

"Organisations must prioritise enterprise-level safeguards to prevent projects from stalling under compliance reviews."

urges Nikita Solodkov, Market Research and Statistics Consultant at SlashData

Full analysis and 29 charts instantly available to Journalists and Editors through the SlashData Research Space .

The insights come from 12,000 developers surveyed in Q3 2025. The six State of Developer Nation reports cover AI, FinOps, Cloud and Language communities.

