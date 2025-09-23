From AI Kitchens to Plant Power: Anova Culinary Reveals 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions Report

Home Cooking Leader Unveils Key Trends in the Coming Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova Culinary , a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of best-selling sous vide devices with over 100 million sous vide cooks, unveiled its 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions , highlighting the top flavors, tools, and methods that will shape home cooking in the coming year.

The 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions report was compiled with key search data, social media analytics, cultural research, and insights from the expert in-house Anova culinary team. Having a trusted source of truth without the inaccuracies of a chat bot or social forum, the Anova team vetted information and has uncovered what will be heating up in 2026.The full report is available here .

"Our team at Anova is passionate about revolutionizing home cooking and breaking the stigma that holds many would-be cooks back from creating elegant, delicious meals right in their own kitchens. As part of this education-first approach, we want to equip cooks with the knowledge to succeed and a first look at what's to come in the culinary space next year and that's where our 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions was born," said Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "Home cooking is no longer focused on just getting dinner on the table. It is about precision, cultural connection, and smart tools that help every cook achieve professional-quality results without wasted time or an extra mess."

Key trends from the 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions report include:

AI in the Kitchen : The Anova team expects to see major growth when it comes to the integration of AI and connectivity in home kitchens. Consumers will look for AI-powered cooking assistants, virtual cooking classes, and automated pantry management that can help track inventory while reducing food waste.

: The Anova team expects to see major growth when it comes to the integration of AI and connectivity in home kitchens. Consumers will look for AI-powered cooking assistants, virtual cooking classes, and automated pantry management that can help track inventory while reducing food waste. Moving Away from Air Fryers : Air fryers continue to trend but less so than in the last few years. Many consumers are looking beyond trendy gadgets and investing in more versatile, multi-use appliances that can help them do it all from proofing bread to poaching eggs.

: Air fryers continue to trend but less so than in the last few years. Many consumers are looking beyond trendy gadgets and investing in more versatile, multi-use appliances that can help them do it all from proofing bread to poaching eggs. Protein-Packed & Easy Peasy : More than ever, consumers will look for high-protein meals as protein-heavy diets continue to trend upward. On top of nutrient dense meals, home cooks will want budget-conscious, low-fuss easy meals that help busy households go from fridge to table in record time.

: More than ever, consumers will look for high-protein meals as protein-heavy diets continue to trend upward. On top of nutrient dense meals, home cooks will want budget-conscious, low-fuss easy meals that help busy households go from fridge to table in record time. Fully Fermented : With gut-health remaining in focus and a major consumer taste for kimchi and kombucha, fermentation will be a major trend in 2026. Consumers are looking to experiment, ferment, and store to stretch grocery budgets, reduce food waste, and incorporate new flavors into their kitchens.

: With gut-health remaining in focus and a major consumer taste for kimchi and kombucha, fermentation will be a major trend in 2026. Consumers are looking to experiment, ferment, and store to stretch grocery budgets, reduce food waste, and incorporate new flavors into their kitchens. Major Mocktail Moments : With less Americans drinking alcohol than ever before, mocktails will continue to trend up with even more intricate recipes, unique garnishes, and enhanced flavor profiles. Consumers are not just abstaining from alcohol, but they are creating mocktail moments that focus on deep flavors.

: With less Americans drinking alcohol than ever before, mocktails will continue to trend up with even more intricate recipes, unique garnishes, and enhanced flavor profiles. Consumers are not just abstaining from alcohol, but they are creating mocktail moments that focus on deep flavors. Plant Power : The star of the show in 2026? Vegetables. Consumers will be looking for new ways to incorporate vegetables, particularly those that are in-season, into every day meals. Think super savory cauliflower "steaks" and new takes on traditional veggie sides. Home cooks are predicted to utilize tech and tools that will help texturize and heighten vegetable flavors to make greens more appealing than ever.

: The star of the show in 2026? Vegetables. Consumers will be looking for new ways to incorporate vegetables, particularly those that are in-season, into every day meals. Think super savory cauliflower "steaks" and new takes on traditional veggie sides. Home cooks are predicted to utilize tech and tools that will help texturize and heighten vegetable flavors to make greens more appealing than ever. Artisan Micro Bakeries: As the 2020 sourdough trend continues forward over half a decade later, many home bakers will sell their baked goods via micro bakeries and farmer's markets. Blending a need for community and a home-based flavor, these local food artisans will be major in the coming year creating cottage bakery spaces in their homes.

Cooks looking to get a leg up on the upcoming trends can cook to the future with tools like Anova's Precision™ Oven 2.0 , which can air fry, steam, bake, and more all in one device while food recognition technology can help busy families get dinner on the table. The Anova Precision™ Chamber Vacuum Sealer can help seal proteins, ferment food, and preserve groceries. The Anova® Precision Cooker 3.0 is perfect for creating upscale budget meals and unique mocktail garnishes.

The 2026 Anova Food Nerd Kitchen Trend Predictions report was compiled with key search data, cultural research, and insights from the expert in-house Anova culinary team and captures the evolving habits of home cooks blending convenience, wellness, and creativity. The report follows a successful year-to-date with global availability global availability of the Precision Oven 2.0 , expanding Anova's #foodnerd community and expanding retail partnerships internationally.

Anova products are available via the company website and across major U.S. retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. To learn more about the report or purchase Anova products, please visit https://anovaculinary.com/ .

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today, with its family of Anova Precision® products that include a steam combi countertop oven, sous vide accessories, and vacuum sealers, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. With a worldwide community of food nerds, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

Press Contact

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

[email protected] , 815-630-9557

SOURCE ANOVA APPLIED ELECTRONICS