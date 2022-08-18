FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back when GK Hair started making its way in the hair care industry, the brand's bestseller Argan Oil Serum was featured in Allure for "alluring shine and frizz fighting". As GK Hair continued to grow and develop over time, the products were acknowledged through various awards, mentions, and features. The year of 2022 has been quite exciting for the brand as the product line and business opportunities continue to expand, notable highlights this year in May, Elle mentioned Silver Bombshell Shampoo among the list of user-friendly purple shampoos, while June saw The Best Treatment getting featured in Marie Claire. Finally, as July came to an end, Vogue featured GK Hair Dry Oil Shine Spray among "the best of haircare and hair styling".

From Allure to Vogue: GK Hair's Journey to Progress

Each GK Hair product is infused with Juvexin , a keratin anti-aging protein blend that is only used by GK Hair contributes big time in unique formulation of the products. The infusion of Juvexin makes GK Hair products effective in terms of hair rejuvenation and repairing. Each product contains healthy, natural ingredients, and is free of sulfates, parabens, glutens, phthalates, DEA and TEA, which ultimately promotes healthy hair. The cruelty-free product formulation through an environmentally-friendly process adds to its value, and the product suitability for all demographics makes it an ideal hair care pick for all hair types.

Since the inception of the brand in 2007 the industry has presented many challenges and pushed the teams to innovate and stay fluid to adapt to the ever changing beauty industry, the concept has stayed the same, to deliver the best quality hair care possible while never compromising on ingredients. Since day one, GK Hair has been focused on the mission to offer solutions for everyday hair care needs, and continues to do so with its formulations. The 15 long years of effort, consistency and determination have provided the brand the opportunity to offer long-term, effective solutions to hair care concerns through different products and services.

