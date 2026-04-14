From AlphaStaff to AlphaStaffHCM: Expanded Human Capital Management Solutions Strengthening Workforce Performance

SUNRISE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are under increasing pressure to turn workforce management into a strategic advantage, not just an administrative function. Drawing on more than 20 years of extensive Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise, AlphaStaff recognized the need to evolve beyond traditional services and expand into a comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) model to meet this demand. As part of this strategic evolution, AlphaStaff has rebranded as AlphaStaffHCM, aligning its name with its expanded capabilities and strengthening market visibility.

AlphaStaffHCM announced the expansion of its HCM offerings, including enhanced recruiting support, advanced talent optimization tools, workforce analytics, and expanded technology integration capabilities designed to help organizations improve hiring, retention, and overall workforce performance. This transformation, shaped by client feedback and growing demand for more integrated workforce solutions, reflects the company's broader role as a long-term strategic workforce partner.

"Organizations have diverse business needs," said Cristina Bouchard, CEO of AlphaStaffHCM. "Our expanded HCM solutions deliver flexible, end-to-end HR support, analytics, and advisory services, all while using their current HRIS or transitioning to a new, advanced platform."

The expanded HCM solutions build upon AlphaStaffHCM's established service model by adding:

Enhanced recruiting and talent acquisition support

Talent optimization and workforce development tools

Data-driven workforce analytics and reporting

Integrated solutions designed to work seamlessly within existing client workflows

These capabilities are intended to help organizations make more informed workforce decisions, improve employee retention, and better align talent strategies with business growth goals.

Despite the expanded services and brand evolution, AlphaStaffHCM's core service model remains unchanged. Clients will continue to receive personalized support, including the company's hallmark four-hour response time, along with the same dedicated service teams.

"No action is required from our clients," Bouchard added. "Our existing relationships, services, and support teams remain the same. This evolution simply provides additional tools and resources to help businesses achieve their workforce goals today and into the future."

AlphaStaffHCM plans to continue introducing new solutions in the months ahead as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and client success.

For more information about AlphaStaffHCM's offerings, visit alphastaffhcm.com.

About AlphaStaffHCM

AlphaStaffHCM is a nationally trusted Human Capital Management partner, helping organizations of all sizes deliver actionable HR and business solutions. Through a collaborative approach, we deliver the tools, strategic insights, and execution capabilities needed to drive efficiency and productivity.

Our comprehensive human capital management platform provides solutions that include advanced business & HR analytics, strategic HR support, payroll & tax administration, benefits reconciliation, HR compliance guidance, recruiting & talent management, and integrated HR technology.

Since 1997, we have been committed to delivering tailored, high-impact solutions with a 95% client retention rate and an average client tenure of 9 years. Backed by certified subject matter experts and advanced analytics, we go beyond strategy to facilitate seamless execution, providing customized and exclusive HR solutions that drive real results for your business.

For more information, visit alphastaffhcm.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Alcazar

AlphaStaffHCM

[email protected]

954-267-1760

SOURCE AlphaStaffHCM