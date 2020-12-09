From an Ugly Sweater to the Most Powerful Production Muscle Car Crate Engine Ever, Mopar Announces Holiday Gift Ideas

Mopar can put a smile on the face of any auto enthusiast this holiday season with more than 500,000 quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories, a full line of branded apparel and merchandise, expert services and vehicle protection.

Here are just a few Mopar holiday gift ideas:

Reusable Mopar cotton face mask ($5.95): The super-soft, black, 100% cotton face mask features the Omega M-stacked Mopar logo. One size fits most.

Media screen protector ($20 for 7-inch touchscreen | Mopar part # 82215574 || $20 for 8.4-inch touchscreen | Mopar part # 82215337): Made from tough, clear static-cling film, the anti-glare and scratch-resistant touchscreen protector is available for 7-inch and 8.4-inch touchscreens.

Mopar crystal holiday ornament ($29.95): Show your appreciation for quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts with this etched crystal holiday ornament that features the Omega M Mopar logo etched in the center of one side. The ornament is three inches in diameter and includes a two-inch silver-elastic hanging string and gift box.

Men's HEMI® hoodie ($49.95): Comfortable lime green and black hoodie features a HEMI graphic in black on the left chest just above the large kangaroo pocket, along with Mopar wording on the right sleeve. Available in sizes ranging from small to XXXL.

Cargo tote ($50 | Mopar part # 82208566): Secure items with this portable cargo-management tote that folds easily for storage and unfolds to 24 inches by 15 inches. This feature also includes separators that create up to four compartments. Fits all Jeep® vehicles. A variety of storage totes are available from Mopar and include specific vehicles' brand logos.

Mopar ugly holiday sweater ($54.95): Custom-knit design sweater is highlighted by a rear view of a classic HEMI V-8 engine on the front and "Do you hear what I hear" on the back. Available in medium, large and XL; in black, blue, white or orange.

Mopar Oakley Holbrook backpack ($78.95): This spacious and comfortable backpack features a dual-zipper main compartment, a padded internal sleeve that fits up to a 15-inch laptop or tablet, and padded back and shoulder straps. The blue Omega M-stacked Mopar logo is embroidered on the front.

Mopar women's soft-shell jacket ($100.95): Ultra-smooth, ultra-soft, athletic-fit women's soft-shell three-season jacket provides warmth and protection from the elements. Featuring front zip pockets with Omega M-stacked Mopar logo embroidered on the left-chest area in white and blue, the jacket is available in sizes ranging from small to XXXL.

All-weather floor mats ($115 - $265 per set): Protect the floor areas in your vehicle with high-wall, bucket-style mats designed to provide maximum coverage and protection from wetness, snow, mud, dirt and grime. All mats include the specific vehicle's brand logo and are molded in black. Ram mats are also available in brown.

Pet kennel ($190 | Mopar part # 82213729AC): Transport your pet using this unique pet carrier. Black nylon mesh construction includes two pockets, carrying handle, three doors, webbing zipper pulls and straps to secure the kennel.

Doors-off mirror kit ($295 | Mopar part # 82215331AB): Available for current-generation Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models, the factory-backed, doors-off mirror kit allows owners to safely enjoy the ultimate open-air driving experience. When original, factory-installed front doors with attached mirrors are removed, two separately mounted side mirrors may be quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) Plans: Regardless of season, there is an MVP plan to fit any ownership experience. Plans include full mechanical coverage with Maximum Care, Road Hazard Tire & Wheel, Auto Appearance, Scheduled Maintenance and more. Protection plans for lease vehicles are also available. For information on various MVP plan offerings, visit www.moparvehicleprotection.com.

In addition, prepaid MVP oil change plans are available through December 31, 2020 at participating dealerships:

Synthetic blend and multipoint inspection – $29.95 for single oil change / $70 for three oil changes

for single oil change / for three oil changes Full synthetic and multipoint inspection – $45.95 for single oil change / $100 for three oil changes

for single oil change / for three oil changes Diesel and multipoint inspection – $109.95 for single oil change / $315 for three oil changes



Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V-8 engine ($21,807 | Mopar part # 68303091AA): The most powerful production muscle car crate engine ever is now available to builders and enthusiasts. The Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V- 8 engine pumps out 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque.

Online gift shopping is made easy using the brand's customer-friendly website www.Mopar.com. From the home page, scroll to the More to Explore section and browse various links. Through December 31, 2020, Mopar customers receive 15% off accessory and performance part purchases.

From the www.WearMopar.com section of the website, use promo code "JOLLY75" at checkout to enjoy free standard ground shipping to U.S. locations this holiday season when spending $75 or more on branded merchandise. The free shipping offer is valid through December 31, 2020, so visit www.WearMopar.com for complete offer information and guidelines.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

