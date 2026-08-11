From Asthma to Tobacco, American Lung Association Helps Schools Create Healthier Learning Environments

American Lung Association shares resources to protect lung health for the new school year

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, millions of kids will head back to the classroom for the 2026-2027 school year, and the American Lung Association is providing resources, education and programs to ensure that all children are safe and healthy in school. The Lung Association provides students, parents and caregivers, healthcare, school health professionals and school staff resources to address asthma, tobacco and nicotine use and respiratory illnesses.

"Schools are a powerful setting to improve lung health for youth and their communities," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Improving the lung health of children in schools takes a collaborative approach including the whole school, community, parents and caregivers, as well as the students."

The Lung Association's comprehensive Creating Lung-Friendly Environments for Youth initiative ("Lung Friendly Schools") aims to help schools and parents or caregivers address asthma, air quality and tobacco-free policies. The free initiative offers information, guides and sample model policies that can be implemented in schools to protect students and staff.

The Lung Association also provides resources on:

Asthma Triggers: There are 6.1 million kids under the age of 18 living with asthma, a leading cause of missed school days. A new school environment can introduce new challenges for youth and young adults living with asthma, such as asthma triggers and managing their asthma medications at school. The American Lung Association offers several programs to help school health professionals, school staff, college students, parents, caregivers and young adults navigate these changes, including Asthma Basics, Breathe Well Live Well® Plus, Kickin' Asthma and Open Airways for Schools.





There are 6.1 million kids under the age of 18 living with asthma, a leading cause of missed school days. A new school environment can introduce new challenges for youth and young adults living with asthma, such as asthma triggers and managing their asthma medications at school. The American Lung Association offers several programs to help school health professionals, school staff, college students, parents, caregivers and young adults navigate these changes, including Asthma Basics, Breathe Well Live Well® Plus, Kickin' Asthma and Open Airways for Schools. Tobacco Use: A new school year can also lead to new stressors and peer pressure situations such as vaping and other tobacco or nicotine product use, which is a significant public health concern. The Lung Association's comprehensive approach to addressing tobacco use among youth includes education, INDEPTH as intervention and alternative to suspension and NOT for youth cessation and more. The organization also offers a conversation guide and "Talk to Your Child About Vaping" training designed for parents. In addition, the adults that work in the schools and want to quit tobacco or nicotine use can call the Lung Helpline or participate in the Freedom from Smoking programs to assist in their quit journey.





A new school year can also lead to new stressors and peer pressure situations such as vaping and other tobacco or nicotine product use, which is a significant public health concern. The Lung Association's comprehensive approach to addressing tobacco use among youth includes education, INDEPTH as intervention and alternative to suspension and NOT for youth cessation and more. The organization also offers a conversation guide and "Talk to Your Child About Vaping" training designed for parents. In addition, the adults that work in the schools and want to quit tobacco or nicotine use can call the Lung Helpline or participate in the Freedom from Smoking programs to assist in their quit journey. Exposure to Respiratory Illnesses: A new school year often includes the spreading of infectious respiratory diseases. It is critical that students and staff stay up to date on all routinely recommended vaccinations, including those that protect against flu, COVID-19, RSV, pneumococcal disease and whooping cough. Respiratory infections are the most common trigger for asthma attacks, especially during the month of September each year. Now is a great time for individuals to talk to a healthcare provider about risk factors for severe respiratory illness and recommended prevention strategies. Learn more about how to protect against respiratory illness at Lung.org/vaccines.

The Lung Association also advocates for programs and policies that help children stay healthy in school. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention's National Asthma Control Program (NACP) provides critical funding to states, allowing them to monitor asthma rates and supporting efforts to help reduce asthma-related emergency room visits, hospitalizations and missed days of school. The American Lung Association is urging Congress to increase funding for the NACP so the program can serve more states and communities.

Learn more about how to ensure your child starts off the new school year healthy here.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association