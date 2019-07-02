From Austin to San Antonio, Alliance Residential's Latest Apartment Developments Bring Thoughtful Designs to the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment living in Central Texas continues to trend towards luxurious homes and refined resident experiences as Alliance Residential Company delivers several class A communities in Austin and San Antonio over the next few years, for a total of more than 2,500 new apartments.

Broadstone Riverside recently broke ground in Austin with completion slated for 2021 – the site plan includes 275 units with a range of thoughtful floor plans for a variety of renter needs, a full suite of resort-inspired amenities, and elegantly designed community spaces. The property is located near the Oracle campus which is slated to house 10,000 software industry employees at completion. The property's location offers easy access to many of Austin's vibrant cultural and entertainment attractions.

The Riverside project comes on the heels of the Broadstone Burnet delivery, a 352-unit complex nestled in the North Burnet neighborhood of Austin. A host of flexible amenity spaces that adapt to residents' needs sets this community apart. Whether residents are hosting a dinner party or an important meeting, the property is designed to accommodate. The community is adjacent to The Domain, a brand new mixed-use destination complete with luxury dining, retail and office space which is home to the likes of Indeed, VRBO, Facebook, Amazon, IBM and Expedia.

Moving south from Austin to San Antonio, Alliance is now leasing at Hawthorne House near the South Texas Medical Center. The 276-unit community boasts a modern aesthetic, walkability to nearby medical industry employers, and a convenient 15-minute commute to downtown.

One block east of Hawthorne House is Broadstone Oak Hills, a 330-unit community featuring light and airy amenity spaces and beautifully refined interiors. The property offers gorgeous views of the Oak Hills country club and golf course with its mature oak trees, rolling hills and intertwining lakes.

"With a collection of apartment homes across the country, Alliance has become known as a best-in-class developer of sustainably designed, locally involved and resident-first communities — and our portfolio continues to grow," says Jeff Diltz, Development Director. "We were recognized as the top-ranking multifamily developer on the National Multifamily Housing Council's '25 Largest Apartment Developers' list, and are actively targeting opportunities for garden, mid-rise, high-rise and senior housing apartment developments throughout Central Texas."

