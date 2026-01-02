From Automation to Health Signals: PETKIT Takes Smart Pet Care to the Next Level with an AI Ecosystem at CES 2026

From connected feeders, fountains and litter boxes that automate everyday care for pet parents, PETKIT is taking smart pet care to the next level by moving beyond convenience and into data driven health insights for every pet, while also entering a new category with its first robotic wet food feeder designed to support preventive urinary care. The company is evolving its portfolio into an AI powered pet care ecosystem where every device communicates through the PETKIT app to build a unified health dashboard that tracks daily changes, with particular emphasis on early urinary issues in cats.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to CES for a second year, PETKIT is focusing on what the smart home conversation has largely overlooked so far: everyday care for companion animals. On a show floor dominated by giant screens, electric vehicles and humanoid robots, PETKIT will demonstrate how an integrated system of devices can move pet care beyond simple convenience and into meaningful health insight, and will also introduce its robotic wet food feeding technology as an extension of this ecosystem, providing preventive support for feline urinary health at home and a future ready wet feeding solution for pet food brands.

PETKIT 2026 CES Product Lineup

Under the theme "AI Ecosystem for Everyday Pet Care", the 2026 lineup includes EVERSWEET ULTRA, an automatic water fountain; YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST, a robotic wet food feeder that also serves as the core of PETKIT's wet food automation platform; and PUROBOT CRYSTAL DUO, an open-top automatic cat litter box. Each device is enhanced with an AI camera and connects to the PETKIT app, automating daily care while building a trackable health profile for each pet, much like how wearables and connected health devices have transformed daily life for humans.

According to recent industry estimates, the global pet population is now around 1 billion animals, and in leading markets like the United States roughly two thirds of households share their homes with at least one pet. That means the way people feed their pets, provide water and clean up pet waste is not a niche lifestyle topic. These are core daily routines in hundreds of millions of homes, yet they remain a missing piece in the broader conversation about how people live, even though they are a natural extension of the smart home story.

Innovation Rooted in Today's Pet Parenting Challenges

In modern pet care, especially for cats, urban living, indoor-only lifestyles, multi-cat households and the growing trend of treating pets as true family members have pushed needs far beyond simple convenience and automation. Cat parents now face new pain points: wanting earlier insight into litter box and health changes, needing reliable daily monitoring in multi-cat environments and struggling with the reality that cats are "silent sufferers" whose diseases are often detected too late. Many owners are overwhelmed by fragmented information and limited time, making proactive intervention even more difficult.

Against this backdrop, PETKIT is focused on delivering more integrated and truly actionable health management tools that do more than support everyday pet routines, helping families move from passive care to proactive protection of their pets' well-being.

2026 CES Product Lineup: An Integrated Health Monitoring System for Pets

PETKIT has spent more than 13 years building connected products that strengthen the bond between people and their pets. At CES 2026, the company will introduce three AI-powered devices that work together as a single ecosystem in the home, providing daily convenience while collecting long-term data on each pet's hydration, nutrition and litter box behavior. This creates a continuous health picture for each pet that can help owners notice changes earlier and have more informed conversations with their veterinarians.

PETKIT PUROBOT CRYSTAL DUO – An open-top automatic cat litter box that combines everyday convenience with up to 30 days of scoop-free use and at-home health insights. With a built-in AI camera, cat parents receive app alerts for events such as runny stool, crying in the litter box or abnormal pH readings, providing early signals of potential urinary issues such as infections or bladder stones.

– An open-top automatic cat litter box that combines everyday convenience with up to 30 days of scoop-free use and at-home health insights. With a built-in AI camera, cat parents receive app alerts for events such as runny stool, crying in the litter box or abnormal pH readings, providing early signals of potential urinary issues such as infections or bladder stones. PETKIT EVERSWEET ULTRA – For the first time, a PETKIT water fountain "sees" every sip. Featuring an AI camera with pet facial recognition, this fountain tracks each pet's drinking behavior and turns it into individualized health insights, making personalized care effortless for multi-pet households. Its high-capacity reservoir provides up to 14 days of flowing water for a single pet, helping ensure consistent access to fresh, moving water. With a separated fresh and wastewater design that prevents pets from drinking recirculated water, it offers extra care for pets with more sensitive stomachs.

– For the first time, a PETKIT water fountain "sees" every sip. Featuring an AI camera with pet facial recognition, this fountain tracks each pet's drinking behavior and turns it into individualized health insights, making personalized care effortless for multi-pet households. Its high-capacity reservoir provides up to 14 days of flowing water for a single pet, helping ensure consistent access to fresh, moving water. With a separated fresh and wastewater design that prevents pets from drinking recirculated water, it offers extra care for pets with more sensitive stomachs. PETKIT YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST – The first robotic wet food dispenser delivers fresh, portion-controlled meals on schedule while building eating insights for each pet over time, powered by an integrated 1080p, 140-degree wide-angle AI camera with multi-pet facial recognition. By combining NFC freshness tracking, UVC sanitization during each serving cycle and AI-based leftover detection, the system provides up to 7 days of fully automated wet meals, with each portion kept within its freshness window and protected from contamination.

How Everyday Data Guides Pet Parents' Next Steps

When each PETKIT device communicates through the app, data from feeders, fountains and litter boxes comes together in a single health dashboard that helps pet parents notice changes earlier, especially around feline urinary health. Within the PETKIT app, information from eating, drinking and litter box activity is organized into a health card for each cat, showing trends over time and highlighting increases or decreases against that cat's usual pattern. A daily timeline lets owners look back at specific times to see when changes started and how different behaviors line up.

For a cat with chronic kidney disease, for example, families often need to keep an eye on several factors at once. If the system shows that the cat is drinking more often, using the litter box more frequently, losing weight and eating less, those combined changes can serve as an early warning and give pet parents clearer reference points and more time to talk with their veterinarian. The same dashboard can also support ongoing management of chronic disease, helping families and their veterinary teams see whether symptoms are stable, improving or getting worse over time.

Experience the Future of Smart Pet Care

"CES is where the world looks for the next chapter of smart living," said W. K. Guo, founder of PETKIT. "CES will always focus on technology that improves human life, but when more than a billion companion animals share our homes, pet care is part of that story as well. We are not only fully automating everyday pet care, we are also turning routines into early health signals for pet parents to act on and adding a new chapter to what smart home technology can mean."

To bring this vision to life at CES 2026, PETKIT will offer first-hand demos and technical walkthroughs of its AI-powered ecosystem on the show floor. Journalists and attendees are invited to visit PETKIT at the Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, booth #56342, from January 6–9, 2026, for live product demonstrations and in-depth discussions with the team. Media interviews are available by appointment.

For more information, please visit petkit.com

About PETKIT

Founded in 2013, PETKIT is a global pet tech company focused on turning everyday pet care into smarter, data driven experiences. The company offers a connected ecosystem of products including AI powered smart feeders, water fountains and litter boxes, all integrated through the PETKIT app. With a presence in more than 50 countries and a core mission to strengthen the human–animal bond, PETKIT is committed to making daily care easier for pet parents while surfacing meaningful health insights for every pet.

Media Contact

PETKIT PR Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PETKIT