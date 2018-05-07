From Avoiding Pollen to Using Medication, Allergy Season is Manageable, Says Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's heating up across America and that means trees are livening up and releasing pollen. For many, that signals the onset of allergy symptoms. While individuals may experience different degrees of symptoms at different times, they may all be dreading this warmer weather. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, reminds members to prepare for allergy season and stay stocked on alleviating products.

"Allergies can turn a beautiful change in season into an uncomfortable, albeit more colorful, time of year," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Thankfully there are some things that you can do before and during allergy attacks."

With fluctuating weather, some areas in the U.S. are experiencing bursts of pollen release as trees try to deal with the hot and cold weather. In the Washington area, pollen counts have recently peaked above 2,000 grains/cubic meter. Those who are affected by the types of pollen at large may be having a very rough couple of weeks.

Americans who suffer from allergies are encouraged to clean their house of dust, as dust can worsen allergy symptoms. They are also advised to keep windows and doors closed on high pollen days and rinse off in the shower after coming in from outside. Hair, as well as pets and clothing, can collect pollen and affect individuals long after they retreat indoors if not removed promptly.

Those who rely on medication to counter allergy symptoms should start their medication before they anticipate experiencing said symptoms. If over-the-counter medications do not prove to be effective, individuals may speak to a doctor about getting a prescription. FEBC members in certain membership tiers have access to certified doctors over the phone and all members can access a variety of discounts that may help relieve allergy symptoms.

"It's hard to avoid pollen when it's floating through the air," said Martinez. "We wish our members luck in doing so but also hope they find relief in our benefits."

