From Banana to Dreidel: Duct Tape as a Symbol of Joy, Resilience, and Divine Connection: Long Island Rabbi Refuses to Go Bananas!

Chanukah Dreidel v. Duct Taped Bananas

MINEOLA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maurizio Cattelan's $6.2 million duct-taped banana, titled "Comedian," shocked the art world, described by its creator as a "provocation" about the absurdity of value and meaning in art. While the work raised questions about fleeting worth, Rabbi Anchelle Perl, director of Chabad Mineola, has transformed duct tape into a symbol of joy and timeless resilience with his Duct Tape to Wall Dreidel.

Duct Taped Banana versus Chanukah Duct Taped Dreidel

"For me, duct tape isn't about provocation—it's about strength and connection," said Rabbi Perl. "The dreidel isn't just a game. It's a reminder that just as the dreidel spins with the help of our hand, so, too, does our life flourish and turn with the guiding hand of the Almighty."

Rabbi Perl's dreidel is deeply rooted in the spirit of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, which celebrates miracles and resilience. From the Maccabees' victory against oppression to the miracle of the oil lasting eight days, the story of Chanukah is one of transformation, hope, and faith. The duct tape securing the dreidel to the wall serves as a metaphor for how faith and community bind us together, providing strength even in times of darkness.

"Each spin of the dreidel reminds us that life, like the dreidel, is unpredictable," Rabbi Perl shared. "But G-d's hand is always guiding us. Whether it lands on a moment of 'great miracle' or 'small gain,' every turn is an opportunity to find joy and meaning."

This powerful message comes as Rabbi Perl prepares for the Chanukah Telethon, where the duct-taped dreidel will be on display on December 22, from 7-10 PM, broadcast live on JBS Channel 138, News12+, Fios, and online at ChanukahTelethon.com. The event is dedicated to turning recent sorrows into joy and celebrating the enduring miracles that light the way forward. "The dreidel is more than a symbol," Rabbi Perl added. "It's a call to remember that no matter how life turns, we are sustained by our faith, history, and the eternal light of the Almighty."

While Cattelan's banana questioned society's obsession with value, Rabbi Perl's dreidel inspires reflection, joy, and gratitude. It's a reminder that even the simplest materials can convey profound truths about faith, resilience, and the unshakable connection between the Jewish people and their heritage.

