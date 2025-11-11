From Bangkok to the World: Aura Bangkok Clinic Showcases International Standards in Aesthetic Care

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Bangkok Clinic, a leader in Thailand's medical aesthetic industry, is enhancing the country's reputation as a top destination for Thai beauty medical tourism through its global expertise, award-winning services, and internationally recognized training programs. Attracting international patients seeking safe, natural, and cost-effective treatments, the company continues to set benchmarks in patient care, innovation, and safety.

Strongly Recognized as a Leader in Thailand Aesthetic Excellence

Aura Bangkok Clinic's dedication to quality has been acknowledged with multiple prestigious awards:

No. 1 in Thailand for Botox – Platinum Award for Wrinkle Relaxer

No. 1 in Thailand for Fillers – Platinum Award for Skin Quality

Highest combined purchase volume of Allergan Botox and Juvederm Fillers in Thailand – Sapphire Award for Facial Aesthetics

Top 1 clinic for highest order of Restylane Filler and Sculptra – Galderma Chain Clinic Award 2024

No. 1 Clinic with the Highest Orders of Ultraformer Lifting Device in Southeast Asia – Acme of Achievement Award Southeast Asia 2024

5-star ratings across all branches, with more than 20,000 reviews on Google Maps

International Training Standards Strengthen Innovative Aesthetic Services

In addition to delivering exceptional patient care, Aura Bangkok Clinic actively contributes to the advancement of global medical aesthetics. The company participated in the Galderma Glow On Training program by Galderma, a world-renowned pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology and aesthetic science, including Botox and fillers. Through this training, Aura's doctors gained advanced expertise in Restylane fillers—Vital Light and Vital—as well as Sculptra, while also enhancing their skills in facial analysis, treatment planning, and safety protocols.

Aura's doctors are also trained directly by technical educators from Ulthera, Ultraformer, and Oligio company, ensuring precise and standardized use of lifting technologies. This comprehensive training guarantees that every treatment meets the highest standards of safety, consistency, and effectiveness.

Aura Bangkok Clinic's distinctive approach focuses on skin tightening and rejuvenation without altering the facial structure, delivering subtle, natural-looking enhancements using advanced technology and techniques that align with both U.S. FDA and Thai FDA regulations. This approach strongly appeals to international patients, who increasingly value authenticity and confidence over dramatic transformations.

Committed to Deliver Consistent Quality Across All Branches

Emphasizing the importance of consistent quality across all clinic branches, "I believe that every patient must receive the same high standard of care, no matter which branch or doctor they visit. We carefully select and train our medical team to ensure this consistency, because quality and safety always come first," said Dr. Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan, Chief Executive Officer.

Underscoring strong patient trust, Aura Bangkok Clinic has achieved consistent 5-star ratings across all of its branches on Google Maps, with more than 20,000 reviews from satisfied patients. This exceptional volume of positive feedback reflects the company's commitment to professionalism, attentive care, and medical expertise.

With a combination of award-winning treatments, comprehensive medical training, and a patient-centered approach, Aura Bangkok Clinic continues to elevate Thailand's beauty reputation as a leading destination for global medical aesthetics tourism.

About Aura Bangkok Clinic

Founded in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a world-class beauty destination offering advanced medical technology and innovations that meet international standards. Our skilled medical team has experience with over 100,000 successful cases, specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments. We ensure the highest level of safety by using only genuine and verifiable medications. Our mission is to provide attentive care that enhances the beauty and confidence of all our clients, offering reasonable prices, trustworthy service, and visible results. For more information, please visit https://aurabangkokclinic.com/en/home/

