From Bartender to Multi-unit Owner, Vincent Zanfini grows his Brightway Insurance Enterprise into three locations on Florida's Treasure Coast

"Tony taught me so much about being a successful Insurance Agent, so when he offered me the chance to buy the agency from him, I jumped at the opportunity," said Zanfini. "We make a great team, so we're both thrilled to work together again to grow the business that serves our friends and neighbors on the Treasure Coast."

Prior to joining Brightway in 2010, Zanfini was bartending, and his wife was expecting their second child. He knew he wanted a fulfilling career that would allow him to help others and better provide for his family, so he went to work for Barletta. He continued to tend bar in the evenings to make ends meet, but his appetite for success allowed him to quit his evening job after two years so he could focus solely on his insurance career. By 2013, Zanfini was recognized as one of Brightway's $1 Million Producers, which he won five years in a row.

"Vincent Zanfini is a great business partner, and we're thrilled to see him grow his business," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "Our job is to help our Franchise Owners achieve their dreams which, for many, means growing an enterprise of their own."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. More than 400 insurance experts provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve, building customized packages of policies that meet each customer's unique needs. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $775 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 300 offices across 23 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.



