From Bengaluru to Amsterdam: LF Networking Announces ONE Summit India and Cloud Native Telco Day 2026 to Accelerate Global AI-Native Networking

Hosted by Infosys, regional ONE Summit spotlights AI-native, cloud-native telco and edge innovation across India's open networking ecosystem

LF Networking and Sylva co-sponsor Cloud Native Telco Day 2026 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, uniting telco, cloud and open source leaders to accelerate cloud-native, AI-driven networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced regional events to catalyze open, AI-driven cloud native networks across the globe. Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit India, hosted by premier LFN member organization,Infosys, will take place 25 February 2025 at the Infosys campus in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India. In partnership with the Sylva Project, LFN will co-sponsor Cloud Native Telco Day , March 23, 2026, co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU.

For over a decade, the Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONE Summit) has served as a premier global gathering for leaders in open networking, edge, cloud, and telco, bringing together decision-makers and technical experts to share best practices and shape the future of connectivity. ONE Summit India extends this legacy with a dedicated, in-region program designed to accelerate innovation and collaboration across India's telecom, cloud, and enterprise networking communities.

"India is at the center of some of the world's most ambitious network modernization and AI transformation initiatives," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "By bringing ONE Summit to the Infosys campus in Bengaluru, we're creating a neutral, collaborative forum where service providers, enterprises, and open source communities can come together to advance AI-native, cloud-native networks at scale."

Hosted at the state-of-the-art Infosys campus in Bengaluru, ONE Summit India will feature a full day of keynotes, technical sessions, and interactive discussions focused on:

AI-Native and Cloud-Native Networks – Applying AI, automation, and cloud-native architectures to modernize core, edge, and RAN.

– Applying AI, automation, and cloud-native architectures to modernize core, edge, and RAN. Telco Cloud & Edge Deployments – Real-world case studies from operators and partners deploying open, disaggregated, and cloud-native networks.

– Real-world case studies from operators and partners deploying open, disaggregated, and cloud-native networks. Open Source Building Blocks – Deep dives into LF Networking and adjacent Linux Foundation projects that underpin next-generation networks, including cloud-native orchestration, observability, security, and edge platforms.

– Deep dives into LF Networking and adjacent Linux Foundation projects that underpin next-generation networks, including cloud-native orchestration, observability, security, and edge platforms. Developer & Operator Collaboration – Hands-on discussions and demos that bridge operators, vendors, integrators, and open source developers.

– Hands-on discussions and demos that bridge operators, vendors, integrators, and open source developers. India Ecosystem Innovation – Showcasing how India-based service providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises are leveraging open networking and edge technologies to deliver new digital services.

Registration for ONE Summit India is now open; space is limited, so secure your spot today .

Regional focus, global impact

In addition to bringing ONE Summit to India, LFN will co-sponsor Cloud Native Telco Day 2026 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe with Linux Foundation sister project, Sylva.

Cloud Native Telco Day brings together telecommunications providers, cloud and edge platform leaders, open source communities, and ecosystem partners to explore how cloud-native technologies are reshaping the networking landscape. Co-sponsorship will:

Highlight cloud-native telco architectures and open source building blocks drawn from across the LF Networking portfolio and adjacent Linux Foundation projects.

Provide a forum for operators, vendors, and developers to share best practices, deployment stories, and lessons learned from real-world implementations.

Advance AI-native and automation-driven approaches to planning, operating, and securing networks in cloud-native environments.

"Between ONE Summit India and Cloud Native Telco Day 2026 in Amsterdam, we're doubling down on our commitment to regional engagement with a strong, globally connected roadmap for AI-native and cloud-native networks," added Joshipura. "These events provide multiple entry points for our community to collaborate, contribute, and accelerate innovation."

As Cloud Native Telco Day is a KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe CNCF-hosted Co-located Event, in-person attendees have the option to register for an All-Access In-Person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon pass that will include entry to ALL CNCF-hosted co-located events + KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, including Cloud Native Telco Day.

