From Better Sleep to Better Living: Novilla Marks 15 Years of Comfort Innovation with New Home Collections

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novilla celebrates 15 years of better sleep and enters a new era of better living. The anniversary also marks a monumental milestone for the brand. Now more than just a mattress brand, Novilla is expanding into bed frames and sofas to create complete home comfort solutions, bringing thoughtful design, innovation, and everyday comfort from the bedroom into every living space.

Novilla 15th Anniversary

"Celebrating Novilla's 15th anniversary gives us a meaningful opportunity to reflect on what we've built and imagine what comfort can look like next," said Amber, Chief Marketing Officer of Novilla. "As we enter our next chapter, we're extending our expertise beyond the bedroom to create connected solutions for the way people sleep, relax, gather, and live. Our ambition is to grow Novilla into a complete home comfort brand, thoughtfully designed around real spaces, lifestyles, and life stages."

A Legacy Built on Better Sleep

At the heart of Novilla's success is the Bliss Memory Foam Mattress, the brand's bestselling model with more than 2 million units sold worldwide. The mattress has remained in Amazon's Best Seller Rank Top 5 for four consecutive years and surpassed 260,000 units sold through Amazon in 2025 alone.

Recognized by Sleep Foundation as one of the Best Mattresses Under $500 and The New York Times Wirecutter among The Best Mattresses for 2026, the Bliss Memory Foam Mattress continues to resonate with students, renters, young couples, and first-time homeowners seeking better comfort at an accessible price.

Expanding Comfort Beyond the Bedroom

Throughout the year, Novilla will continue expanding its portfolio with premium mattresses, cooling bedding, bed frames, modular sofas, and curated home bundles—creating seamless comfort solutions throughout the home.

Leading the brand's entry into the living room category, the Minimalist Performance Chenille Modular Sofa combines mattress-grade comfort with SmartS Coil Technology, easy-to-clean performance chenille fabric, and a flexible modular design. Shipped as a sofa-in-a-box with no assembly required, it's designed for apartment dwellers, frequent movers, and growing families seeking adaptable, everyday comfort.

Looking Ahead

Novilla will continue to help consumers build complete comfort environments through coordinated bedroom and living room collections that simplify shopping while supporting modern lifestyles. Looking further ahead, the brand's long-term vision is to become a comprehensive home comfort company, connecting products across sleep, relaxation, and everyday living to create comfort and accessible solutions for homes of every size and stage of life.

Anniversary Event Details

The "Happy 15th to Us" Anniversary Event runs July 8 through August 3 and includes:

Up to 50% off sitewide

Daily Flash Sales with an extra 20% off

10% off select sofas

10% off select product bundles

For more information and to shop the anniversary event, visit www.novillashop.com.

About Novilla

Founded in 2011, Novilla is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to the mission of "A Cozy Home Made Simple." By offering high-value mattresses and home-wellness products, Novilla empowers Gen Z and Millennial families to prioritize comfort and healthy living. Grounded in authenticity and sustainability, Novilla strives to be a trusted companion in creating restorative, intentional spaces for the modern home.

SOURCE Novilla