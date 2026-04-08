Novilla Evolves into a Holistic Sustainable Lifestyle Brand with the Launch of its New Digital Flagship, novillashop.com

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novilla, a growing brand in sleep and home-wellness products, today announced the launch of its new digital flagship, novillashop.com, marking a pivotal transition from a sleep‑centric company to a comprehensive sustainable lifestyle brand.

The launch represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing brand evolution. The new platform is designed to enhance user experience, improve brand consistency, and support long‑term growth.

"The transition to novillashop.com is more than just a URL update; it reflects our direction as a brand," said Amber, CMO of Novilla. "We are expanding beyond sleep to serve more aspects of life at home. The new platform delivers a more efficient shopping experience and supports the introduction of future product categories focused on sustainable living."

Beyond Sleep: A Holistic Lifestyle Vision

The new website is built on an upgraded infrastructure to support Novilla's expanding product portfolio. Visitors to the previous domain will be automatically redirected to the new site to ensure continuity. Key updates include:

Improved Performance: A seamless digital experience to support a smooth, uninterrupted user journey.

Simplified Navigation: A redesigned interface to support easier browsing and checkout.

Mobile Optimization: A mobile-first design to better serve mobile users.

In addition to technical improvements, the new platform reflects a broader shift in Novilla's brand positioning. The brand is expanding its product scope beyond mattresses to include additional home and wellness solutions, with an emphasis on practical and sustainable considerations.

Experience the new digital home of comfort at novillashop.com.

About Novilla

Founded in 2011, Novilla is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to the mission of "A Cozy Home Made Simple." By offering high-value mattresses and home-wellness products, Novilla empowers Gen Z and Millennial families to prioritize comfort and healthy living. Grounded in authenticity and sustainability, Novilla strives to be a trusted companion in creating restorative, intentional spaces for the modern home.

SOURCE Novilla