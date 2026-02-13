Novilla Redefines Sustainable Comfort with the Launch of the AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, sustainable lifestyle brand Novilla announced the launch of its AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress, marking a new chapter in the brand's mission to make everyday comfort both accessible and sustainable. Engineered to deliver a superior sleep experience, the AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress integrates a breathable cooling system with ergonomic support, offering hot sleepers a temperature-balanced, fresh, and comfortable sleep environment that promotes deeper, restorative rest.

Novilla AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress

More than just a mattress brand, Novilla positions itself as a lifestyle companion for a new generation. Guided by the belief that quality sleep should be accessible rather than aspirational, the brand focuses on mid-range pricing, an eco-conscious approach, and practical sleep-enhancing features that integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

360° AiryFlow™ Cooling System: Stay Fresh All Night Long

The AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress is built around an advanced 360° AiryFlow™ Cooling System. A cool‑to‑the‑touch ice silk cover instantly lowers surface temperature, while 3D breathable mesh side panels act as a built-in ventilation system, promoting airflow from all directions. Beneath the surface, NanoGEL™ Memory Foam is infused with NanoGel beads to actively disperse body heat, ensuring a drier sleep surface. This multi‑layer cooling approach prevents heat buildup throughout the night, delivering temperature-balanced comfort.

Advanced Support Design: Stable Comfort Throughout the Night

Beyond cooling, Novilla prioritizes structural integrity and wellness. The mattress features an integrated support system that combines high-density foam with precision ergonomic spinal alignment. To further enhance the sleep environment, the base layer is infused with green tea, providing a stable and fresher foundation for full-body weight distribution.

Bridging the Gap Between Quality and Value

As consumers increasingly link sleep quality to overall health, the demand for affordable excellence has never been higher. Data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's Sleep Prioritization Survey indicates that over half of adults prefer to keep annual sleep‑related spending to under $100, highlighting a massive gap in the market for high-performance, cost-effective solutions.

Novilla meets this demand by bridging the gap between superior comfort and accessibility. With a thoughtful plan to further complete its product lineup, Novilla will continue to focus on everyday comfort, delivering on its promise of "A cozy home made simple."

The AiryFlow™ Memory Foam Mattress is available in multiple standard sizes and thickness options to fit seamlessly into any bedroom layout.

For more information, please visit: https://www.novilla.net/.

