From Binchotan to Hardwood Briquettes: Diverse Charcoal Products Boost Global Sales

The global charcoal market has shown an impressive growth, with a leap from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $5.41 billion in 2023, marking a CAGR of 5.3%. Given the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, which led to global economic setbacks from the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this growth is commendable. This war resulted in economic sanctions on numerous nations, boosting commodity prices and interrupting supply chains. Consequently, inflationary trends were noticed across various goods and services worldwide. Yet, the resilience of the charcoal market is evident as projections indicate a rise to $6.51 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Asia-Pacific led the charcoal market in 2022, closely followed by North America . The report furnishes detailed data on regions including Western Europe , Eastern Europe , South America , the Middle East , and Africa .

Charcoal, an impure form of graphitic carbon, has diverse applications, ranging from cooking to industrial fuel.

The surge in barbecued food's popularity has significantly bolstered the market. In 2021 alone, the UK witnessed approximately 165 million barbecues.

Innovation is the watchword, as seen with companies like Kingsford. In March 2022 , they unveiled their Signature flavors, designed to enhance grilling experiences.

The report aims to address pressing queries, like which region holds the lion's share in the charcoal market, or how does this market integrate with the broader economic scenario and its counterpart markets? With comprehensive market statistics, trends, and opportunities, this research serves as a crucial guide for stakeholders in the charcoal sector.

Companies featured prominently in the report include giants like Namchar Pty. Ltd., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Kingsford Products Company, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, Duraflame Inc., and many more.

An in-depth analysis of the market's current and prospective scenario.

Impact analysis of global events like the Russia - Ukraine war, inflation trends, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.

A competitive landscape highlighting major players, market shares, and influential financial deals.

Trend and strategy analysis for companies navigating post-crisis market recovery.

By Product : Lump Charcoal; Charcoal Briquettes; Japanese Charcoal; Sugar Charcoal

: Online; Offline By Application: Outdoor Activities; Restaurant Business; Metallurgical Fuel; Industrial Fuel; Filtration

