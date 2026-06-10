From Biomarker to Market: Optimizing Access for Precision Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to navigate US payer expectations for biomarker-driven therapies. Attendees will learn how to address evidence gaps in small, targeted populations and validate endpoints. The featured speakers will discuss how to use real-world data and external comparators to demonstrate value. Attendees will also discover how to build integrated, cross-functional evidence strategies that support reimbursement and access.

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision medicine is redefining what's clinically possible, but not what's commercially guaranteed. In the US, biomarker-driven and companion diagnostic–led therapies face persistent access barriers, including fragmented coverage, pricing pressures and evidence limitations driven by small, targeted populations and reliance on surrogate endpoints. As a result, clinical efficacy alone is no longer sufficient to secure payer-recognized value or reimbursement.

This webinar brings together cross-functional experts to explore how developers can close this gap: designing data and evidence strategies that translate precision innovation into real-world, decision-ready value across payers, providers and patients.

Attendees will learn how to:

Navigate US access barriers and evolving payer expectations for precision therapies

Understand and address evidence gaps in small, biomarker-defined populations

Leverage real-world data and external comparators to validate endpoints and demonstrate value

Integrate patient-centered evidence to strengthen differentiation and decision relevance

Build multi-stakeholder evidence strategies, with tailored approaches for rare oncology and neurology

By the end of this session, attendees will have a clear, practical framework for transforming precision therapies from promising science into payer-relevant, evidence-backed value propositions, enabling more predictable access, stronger reimbursement outcomes and sustainable commercial success.

Register for this webinar to learn how precision therapies can move from promising science to payer-relevant, evidence-backed value propositions that support access and reimbursement.

Join experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Adam Petrich, MD, Vice President, Oncology, Medical Science and Strategy; Priya Jain, MS, MBA, Executive Director, PPD Evidera Health Economics & Market Access; John Hamlet, Executive Director, Neuroscience Pillar Head; Amanda Pulfer, BA, Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, RWE, PPD Evidera Real-World Data & Scientific Solutions; and Elizabeth Dansie Bacci, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, PPD Evidera Patient-Centered Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Biomarker to Market: Optimizing Access for Precision Therapies.

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