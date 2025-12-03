From BlackRock to Boutique: Inflection's First Year Rewriting the Wealth Management Playbook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth today moves faster than the industry built to serve it. Inflection Capital Management was founded to bring families the institutional framework shaped from decades of working alongside sophisticated single family offices.

Celebrating its first anniversary, the boutique firm's mission is clear: deliver independent, institutional-grade stewardship to modern wealth creators and families for generations to come.

The Lost Art of Independence—and the Firm Redefining It

Research from Cerulli shows that the U.S. is poised for the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history - over $84 trillion by 2045 - yet nearly 70% of these transfers fail to preserve wealth due to fragmented advice, misalignment, and incomplete planning.

"Founders and families don't want another bank or investment advisor—they want a partner who understands generational stewardship. The largest single family offices have successfully operated this way for decades and we are bringing this playbook to our clients," says Justin Kunz, CEO & Founding Partner of Inflection.

Inflection seeks to replicate a single family office experience, bringing together their clients' family matters and succession plan along with their investments, tax strategy, estate planning, philanthropy, governance, and the values that define a family's long-term vision. Inflection has also built a next-generation community, offering family members a safe place to learn from one another.

Inflection was established around this belief as a result of their niche experience in working with hundreds of sophisticated single family offices. This approach can transform a family's fragmented financial world into one cohesive ecosystem. As a partner-owned ﬁrm, Inflection's incentives remain fully aligned with clients across generations.

Rewriting the Rules of Wealth Management

Before launching Inflection, Justin Kunz and Katie Riley Mahany, Managing Partner, spent their careers inside institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity advising sophisticated single family offices, foundations, and institutional allocators on everything from private markets, risk managed portfolio construction and intra-generational wealth transfers.

Their experience underscored a consistent truth: Families are best served by advisors who are independent and have worked with family offices who have successfully remained cohesive. Inflection carries that institutional discipline directly to clients. The firm emphasizes clarity across every interaction - transparent fees, intuitive reporting, and education tailored to each family's needs.

The firm's investment approach reflects the same ethos. Inflection centers portfolios around selective partnerships with boutique managers who demonstrate alignment, discipline, and long-term thinking, rather than relying on top-down model portfolios or product-led allocations.

Built for Modern Wealth

Modern wealth creators have a unique ethos: they are early adopters of technology, calculated risk-takers, and build wealth in ways traditional advisors aren't designed to support. Inflection embraces the same technology-forward approach that our clients bring to their work. The firm uses advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled insights to deliver real-time reporting, intelligent tax and estate analysis, forward-looking modeling, and portfolio clarity that matches the pace of modern wealth creators.

The firm's model is intentionally built for flexibility. Inflection can partner around a wealth transition, steward an entire portfolio, or coordinate the full ecosystem - tax, estate, philanthropy, governance, and investment strategy - as needs evolve. There is no one-size-fits-all approach; each relationship is designed for where the family is today and where they are headed next. What remains constant is a unified strategy that reflects the whole picture and grows with them over time.

"These clients are shaping the future," Riley Mahany says. "They deserve guidance that keeps up with their world now and remains aligned with their families for decades to come."

The Future Isn't Scaled — It's Tailored

Inflection remains intentionally independent – partner owned and committed to alignment over scale. Every client relationship is approached as a long-term partnership rooted in clarity, discipline, and trust.

Entering its second year, the firm continues to grow with purpose. The core West Coast team has a strategic partnership with The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC ("TOC-23") an East Coast-based multi-family office, expanding nationwide capabilities while preserving the deliberately selective approach that defines Inflection.

Kunz firmly believes they are well-aligned for clients and the environment ahead: "Being employee-owned and grounded in single family office DNA gives us long-term alignment. It's a structure built to serve our clients for generations."

Families navigating complexity, preparing for a wealth transition, or seeking a more aligned path forward can contact them at (415) 730-2797 or [email protected] or learn more at www.inflectioncm.com.

About Inflection Capital Management

Inflection Capital Management, LLC ("Inflection") is a San Francisco-based multi-family office designed for modern founders, entrepreneurs, and families. The firm blends institutional expertise with a distinctly independent, boutique approach aligning strategy, planning, and investment insight for clients shaping the future.

