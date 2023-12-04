From bloom to boom: A little cotton flower's journey

News provided by

China.org.cn

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about a little cotton flower's journey:

Today's main character of the (CISCE) is a little cotton flower. Cotton can be seen everywhere in our lives.

Continue Reading
This video of the China International Supply Chain Expo shows how the supply chain of the green agriculture promotes the global economic development, especially in terms of cotton-related industries and service.
This video of the China International Supply Chain Expo shows how the supply chain of the green agriculture promotes the global economic development, especially in terms of cotton-related industries and service.

Let's see what everyone else has to say about this exceptional cotton.

"Cotton is considered in Pakistan as 'white gold'." "Cotton is relatively soft." "Cotton is mainly used in clothes and bedding." "I think, without cotton, the survival of human beings is very difficult."

Indeed, as a top-tier cash crop, cotton is omnipresent and an essential component of our daily lives.

Today, at the China Int'l Supply Chain Expo, let's delve into the journey of this little cotton flower to understand how it transforms from bloom to boom, from "white gold" to "green supply chain."

"Cotton is naturally biodegradable, from the picking of cotton to our secondary use, it brings changes to the entire environment, reduces carbon emissions and lessens the occurrence of saline-alkali lands," Said Zhang Yan, Winner Medical's Rotating CEO. "Nowadays, the improvement of the environment in the Gobi desert, northwest China, is actually inseparable from the increase in cotton planting. As we all know, from cotton seed and genetics breeding, to the planting, picking and processing of cotton, as well as the subsequent processing of cotton in weaving, spinning, and creating finished products, many industries are actually involved in this chain."

Zhang said, "We have connected with the world's top equipment resources and have collaborated with the world's leading experts to transform the process based on the characteristics of cotton fiber. Then We have propelled the development of the entire industry. Currently, through our global trade strategy and our self-managed channel development, 110 countries have directly or indirectly cooperated with us on related products."

What an incredible journey for a little cotton flower! It's not just linking the global supply chain. It's creating a "chain of shared success"!

As the trend towards low-carbon and green practices gains momentum globally, the agricultural supply chain is experiencing a significant green transformation.

In today's globally interconnected landscape, initiatives such as "Belt and Road" give the little cotton flower an increasingly substantial role to play.

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Pioneering health innovations at China Int'l Supply Chain Expo

Pioneering health innovations at China Int'l Supply Chain Expo

This is a report from China.org.cn about health innovations at China Int'l Supply Chain Expo: At a dental clinic at the China Int'l Supply Chain...
Can a robot outplay the Chinese at ping pong?

Can a robot outplay the Chinese at ping pong?

This is a report from China.org.cn about robot playing ping pong: Do you know why ping pong isn't popular in the U.S.? Because Americans aren't fans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.