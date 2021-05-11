From Brain-Child to Glory: Mobile Marketing Giant CleverTap Launches New Vlog on Brand Inception

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced the launch of Journey to Success, a new video blog (or "vlog") series featuring conversations with prominent business leaders who brought their brand from idea to reality. Hosted by Ruchika Sharma, CleverTap's Manager of Brand and Customer Marketing, the vlog will chronicle the ups and downs of building and managing a brand in an ever-increasingly mobile market.

"This series will highlight so much more than business goals and metrics," said Sharma. "It's about the humans behind the brands, and the triumphs and challenges they faced in their journey from inception up to the present. The vlog will offer deep, personal insights into the ways that business leaders found success."

Journey to Success will feature founders and executives from successful startups — some of whom are CleverTap customers. The first episode, released April 9, featured Roland Ros , co-founder of Kumu , a live-streaming social media platform that connects and amplifies Filipino voices from around the world.

For Ros, having a growth mindset is synonymous with meeting the needs of the community you serve. "When we first started Kumu it was a messenger app that nobody really cared about," he said. "But by looking at the data, looking at our community, and prioritizing their needs very quickly, we realized that the live-streaming part of our product was actually so important that we ended up pivoting and becoming a live-streaming app," Kumu has been featured in TechCrunch, BusinessWorld, Esquire, and Cosmopolitan.

CleverTap serves the mobile marketing needs of more than 10,000 brands around the world, including Sony, Fandango, 7-Eleven, and Domino's. With the ability to drive retention and sustainable growth simultaneously, CleverTap is a powerful mobile marketing platform for businesses at any stage in their lifecycle. Scaling a business is no easy feat, and Journey to Success will dive into the strategies, mistakes, and best practices for growing a brand from fledgling to Fortune 500.

Looking ahead, Sharma is scheduled to speak with Aik-Phong Ng, Managing Director at Fave; Christian Davies, Head of Content at Sole Supplier; and Lauren Foundos, founder and CEO at FORTË. The 20-25 minute Journey to Success interviews will air every 20 days and can be found on CleverTap's Facebook , Instagram , and Youtube channels, as well as their website .

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 10,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

