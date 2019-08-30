From Bullies to Bookworms: The Film Detective Joins in the Back-to-School Season

ROCKPORT, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is taking it back to the old school this September, with classic films dedicated to the glory days of prom queens, brainiacs, and rebellious youth.

The Film Detective

With the days cooling off and students making their way back to the classrooms, TFD invites viewers to take a page from the likes of Ella Bishop in "Cheers for Miss Bishop" (1941). Adapted from the novel by Bess Streeter Aldrich, watch the epic tale of a prim and proper Midwestern teacher on her journey through lost love, missed opportunities, and self-sacrifice over the course of a multi-decade career.

Miss Bishop isn't the only prim and proper member of The Film Detective collection this month. Bonita Granville takes center stage in "Nancy Drew Reporter" (1939), starring as the clever teen sleuth with an eye for justice. This time, Nancy enters an amateur journalism contest, but soon finds herself smack dab in the middle of a murder trial. Enlisting the help of her neighbor, Ted, it's only a matter of time before Nancy discovers the identity of the real killer!

Nancy is joined this September by fellow TFD students like Buster Keaton in "College" (1927), the tale of a bookish fellow who takes up sports to impress his sweetheart; and Louis Jordan in "Beware" (1946), the fun-filled musical show about a famous college alum called upon to bail out his failing alma mater.

Wherever there are teacher's pets, there are bound to be rabble-rousers causing trouble in the back of the class. Find some of the most notorious high school troublemakers in the return of TFD's Juvenile Jungle category. They lie, they cheat, they stay out past curfew, but they sure are fun to watch! John Ashley takes on the role of Matt Stevens, the leader of a gang of thugs who shake down kids for money and rig school elections in "High School Caesar" (1960). Catch hot rod rebel favorites like "Teenage Thunder" (1957), "Hot Rod Girl" (1956), and "Fast and the Furious" (1954)—the pinnacle of rebellious youth!

Prepare to get schooled by the Chicago police department with "Juvenile Delinquent Scare Films Volume 1" (1960), new to the TFD collection from the Something Weird Video library. With raging hormones and reckless drinking ravaging the streets, these TV programs served as a way to weed out the rotten apples, the types who would "break a pop bottle and go to injure" during a heated dice game. Find out who ruled the school this September with these titles and more, ranging from bullies to bookworms.

Back-to-school films are not the only titles The Film Detective is serving up this month. TFD is proud to announce the release of its TV Grab Bag category. Designed to satisfy interests from game shows to celebrity-filled variety acts, the TV Grab Bag category features an entertaining mix, including Bob Hope's "First Overseas Tour Show" (1950), with special guests Marilyn Maxwell, Jimmy Wakely, and Judy Kelly. Come see hosts Dick Clark in "Dr. Pepper Show: Celebrity Party" (1963) and Spike Jones in "The Spike Jones Show" (1949), doing what they do best: entertaining millions with musical guests and comedy acts, free on all TFD platforms. Episodes from "The $64,000 Question" (1955), "Love that Bob" (1958), and fourteen additional titles will be available to The Film Detective subscribers starting in September.

For additional information on The Film Detective, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com. The Film Detective offers hundreds of hours of classic film and television, free on its web and app platforms. The Film Detective subscribers can access all of The Film Detective's exclusive content ad-free across all platforms for $3.99/month or $34.99/year. Learn more about The Film Detective subscription at https://thefilmdetective.tv/sign-in.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-Ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. In 2018, TFD released its classic movie app and has since launched its 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV and DistroTV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com.

