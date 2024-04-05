From Bumble to book: When "swiping right" for love gets you a powerful friendship, creative partnership and business opportunity instead

Paula Caligiuri, PhD, and technology entrepreneur Andy Palmer publish new audiobook about how to Live for a Living

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Paula Caligiuri, 56, and Andy Palmer, 57, hit popular dating site Bumble, they were each definitely looking for love. Although their romantic partnership (rather quickly) didn't pan out, they got something a lot better: an energetic, enduring friendship and a shared passion for giving people control and happiness in their careers. The two have collaborated on writing Live for a Living: How to Create Your Career Journey to Work Happier, Not Harder, a new audiobook available today on Amazon-Audible , Apple Books and other audiobook sites.

Live for a Living

In this new book from Fast Company Press, Paula and Andy rewrite the script for 21st-century careers amid the ongoing redefinition of work. The two creative collaborators and business partners provide a lively reading on how to "own it:" your career and your happiness.

Dr. Caligiuri is an internationally recognized expert in work psychology and distinguished professor at Northeastern University. Andy Palmer is an award-winning technology entrepreneur, CEO and seed investor who's helped launch dozens of companies. Their shared passion, long personal and professional experiences in being hired and hiring, and intense chemistry provide a fast-paced listen on how to disrupt the status quo and power-shift your career on your own behalf.

After their fast fall in and out of love, the two also went on to co-found Skiilify, a company that empowers people to develop the soft skills needed to be successful in today's global business environment.

About the Book: Welcome to the Great Opportunity (Your Career)

The co-authors believe that the time is right in today's zeitgeist for people to use their personal career journeys to find deep career fulfillment. "People want something more than just moving up the corporate ladder or chasing a better paycheck, although many lack the skills to get there," they say.

Live for a Living fills that gap. The book is rich with wisdom; colorful, pragmatic observations ("Remember…your employer isn't your sherpa!"); and self-examination and -development techniques, many available for free on the Skiilify website.

The audiobook features cases of many people—of all ages, talents and backgrounds—who have built outstanding careers using Career Acts. Career Acts is a creative concept pioneered by Dr. Caligiuri more than a decade ago and embraced today by savvy career owners— including long-time simultaneous-career-acts-juggler extraordinaire Andy Palmer. (Note: he likes it).

"All of those profiled in the book share a love for what they do for a living. Their lives are enviable and inspirational, but also highly motivating in their honesty," say Paula and Andy.

"Most importantly, the cases provide evidence that all of us can attain fulfilling careers and lives when we take charge."

Love what you do and do what you love. What are you waiting for?"

Where to Find the Audiobook

Live for a Living is available at Amazon-Audible, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Libro.fm .

Ebook and print versions of Live for a Living are available on Amazon.

Find and Follow the Authors

Follow Paula and Andy on social media to see what's next from these dynamic collaborators in their mission to change our relationship with work—for the better.

Paula Caligiuri: LinkedIn X Instagram

Andy Palmer: LinkedIn X Instagram

Press Contact:

David Templeton

DBT Communications

203-530-0458

SOURCE Live for a Living