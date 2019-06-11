From Busboy to the #6 Real Estate Agent in the Nation, International Association of Real Estate Professionals (IARP), Features Santiago Arana in "IARP | Journey to the Top" Interview Campaign!

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Association of Real Estate Professionals' (IARP) global interview campaign, Journey to the Top , takes an in-depth look at some of the top real estate professionals across the world. The series of interviews highlight some of the top professionals' success stories, struggles, best advice, and ultimately, their journey to the top of the real estate industry. CEO and Founder of IARP, Matt Proman , explains, "We maintain our absolute commitment to our members' relationships and growth, integrity, and success. Journey to the Top is just another way to provide an excellent source of advice and inspiration from the top real estate agents across the globe." A different agent will be featured each week during this interview campaign. This week along its' global campaign trail we meet Los Angeles, California powerhouse Santiago Arana of The Agency.

Real Estate Agent Santiago Arana from The Agency - (Photo by Kaylin Mae Sigal)

Ranked #6 in the country, Santiago Arana has gained a reputation as one of the most distinguished real estate agents in Los Angeles, garnering national recognition that includes being named among the Top 250 Realtors in the United States by Real Trends as advertised in The Wall Street Journal for seven consecutive years. Part of a power trio that includes Billy Rose and Mauricio Umansky, Santiago joined The Agency in 2014 as Principal and Partner, specializing in high-end residential real estate and new construction in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, the Sunset Strip, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Santa Monica and Malibu. Santiago explains that his success came from a lot of hard work,"You know, all these young kids want to be real estate agents because they watch these TV shows. They see agents riding around in their Ferrari's and their Rolls Royce's, and you know, half of that is not true. With every career or with any successful person, everybody only sees the success. What they don't see is what happened before the success; what it took to get there." To read his full interview with IARP, and to watch the digital version, you can visit the blog post here: www.iarp.com/santiago-arana.

To view our previous interviews with commercial real estate mogul, Jay Luchs , Vice Chairman of Newmark Knight Frank : click here . Or to hear from Million Dollar Listing 's star David Parnes , click here .

International Association of Real Estate Professionals (IARP) is a multi-purpose platform serving to advance the careers of real estate professionals worldwide. IARP provides educational services, networking opportunities, sales & marketing training, business development tools, client introductions, and exclusive membership resources. The conception of IARP emerged from the notion that real estate professionals needed an association that not only provided useful information but also helped them bring in more clients and close more deals.

Ultimately, IARP, helps real estate professionals lay the foundation while providing the building blocks to construct the most successful careers.

For more information on the International Association of Real Estate Professionals (IARP), please visit www.joiniarp.com .

SOURCE International Association of Real Estate Professionals

