From California to the Austrian Alps: 3W Auto-life Debuts Future Series Floor Liners With Tesla and EV Communities

Over the same weekend in June, 3W Auto-life will launch its new Future Series precision-fit floor liners at EV Fest in California while also participating as a key partner at Tesla Takeover Europe 2026 in Austria.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3W Auto-life, a multi-award winning leader in premium custom-fit car floor mats, is participating in two of this year's largest Tesla and electric vehicle (EV) gatherings over the same weekend: EV Fest in Southern California and Tesla Takeover Europe 2026 in the Austrian Alps.

3W Autolife is participating in two of this year’s largest Tesla and electric vehicle (EV) gatherings over the same weekend: EV Fest in Southern California and Tesla Takeover Europe 2026 in the Austrian Alps.

A one-day EV club event taking place on June 6 from 12pm to 4pm at Long Beach, EV Fest will see 3W debut their new durable, all-weather Future Series double-layered floor liners for Tesla Model Y Juniper 2025-2026 in the United States. At Tesla Takeover Europe 2026, 3W will join the two-day owner gathering as a key partner from June 5 to 6, 3pm till late night. From Tesla and EV enthusiasts to curious visitors, more than 3,000 attendees are expected at EV Fest, while Tesla Takeover Europe is poised to host around 2,000 Teslas and attract up to 6,000 people.

For 3W, taking part in both events reflects how important enthusiast and owner-driven events are becoming as places where automotive aftermarket brands can connect directly with auto communities.

3W's premium precision-fit TPE floor liners—laser-scanned for edge-to-edge coverage—are custom-made to be compatible with more than 500 vehicle models across over 20 automotive brands, including Teslas and other EVs. The new Future Series of floor liners for Tesla Model Y Juniper 2025-2026 offers a top layer of comfortable carpet and a bottom mat made with 3W's proprietary non-toxic, odorless and recyclable Thorex™ TPE.

"EV owners are building stronger communities around their vehicles than ever before, and these events have become far more than simple meetups. People come to share inspiration, showcase modifications, and celebrate what makes each car their own," Yucheng Tan, co-founder of 3W Auto-Life, said.

EV Fest in California, US

At EV Fest, 3W's booth will center around the U.S. debut of its Future Series floor liners. Alongside vehicle and product showcases, 3W will host a hopscotch installation built from nine of the brand's floor mat models — a hands-on demonstration of the liners' durability and precision fit. 3W will also be running hourly on-site giveaways throughout the event, with free floor mat sets up for grabs.

Tesla Takeover Europe in Flachau, Austria

Nine time zones away, Tesla Takeover Europe is gearing up to bring together Tesla owner communities from across Europe in the breathtaking setting of Flachau in the Austrian Alps. Co-organized by Tesla Owners Club Silicon Valley and Tesla Club Austria, the event is a collaboration between more than 12 Tesla clubs and will feature test drives, workshops, and modified Tesla builds. As a key partner of the event, 3W will host a large-format booth and community photo area that is guaranteed to be picturesque given the mountainous background. The brand is also giving away 500 prizes to booth visitors.

To celebrate its presence at both events, 3W is offering readers a sitewide discount for the month of June:

15% off all items with the code XTAKEOVER15 at eu.3wliners.com (Europe)

30% off all items with the code EVFEST30 at 3wliners.com (US)

About 3W Auto-life

Founded in 2015, 3W Auto-life manufactures premium floor mats for over 500 vehicle models across more than 20 major automotive manufacturer partnerships. Its floor mats have earned over 30 design awards—including the prestigious German Red Dot Award—and are trusted by drivers across the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and beyond. Guided by the philosophy "Craft to be unique," 3W designs every product to be a perfect match for a single vehicle—precision, protection, personality.

For more information, visit 3wliners.com (US) and eu.3wliners.com (Europe)

SOURCE 3W Auto-life