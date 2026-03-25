3W Auto-Life Floor Mats Take on Moab's Famous Red Dust with First Easter Jeep Safari Showcase

Making its debut during the landmark event's 60th anniversary, 3W Auto-life will showcase premium floor mats designed to fit perfectly in popular Jeep, Ford and many other vehicles

MOAB, Utah, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3W Auto-life, a multi-award-winning brand for premium custom-fit car floor mats, makes its first-ever appearance at the 60th annual Easter Jeep Safari, taking place March 28-April 5, 2026, in Moab, Utah. The brand will sponsor three trail runs across the nine-day event and host a booth at the vendor expo.

3W will also be showcasing its custom-fit all-weather Jeep and Ford floor mats, as well as running boards (also called truck steps or truck side steps) for Ford F-150 Lightning SuperCrew trucks.

3W Auto-Life at Easter Jeep Safari 2026

Avid off-road drivers who have spent time on Moab's trails know one thing for certain: the red dust gets everywhere. It clings to boots, coats the engine and transmission, and finds its way into every corner of a vehicle's interior.

Set in Moab's famously dusty conditions, EJS is the perfect stage for 3W's custom-fit thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) all-weather floor mats to show off its durability and ease of cleaning—directly meeting the demands of the off-road community. At the end of every trail run, the mats can simply be rinsed off, making it a cinch to get rid of sand, mud and dust before the next adventure.

Hitting the Trails—And Protecting Them

Along with sister brand Wolfbox, 3W is sponsoring three guided trail runs organized by Red Rock 4-Wheelers:

Hell's Revenge (level 7) on March 29: dramatic slickrock ridges and steep climbs

Moab Rim (level 7) on March 30: technical ledges overlooking the Colorado River gorge

Golden Spike (level 7) on March 31: an all‑day endurance gauntlet linking multiple trails

3W brand ambassadors will take part in each of the runs and greet participants at the trailheads, kicking off each day with giveaways and surprises.

On March 29, 3W will also lead a convoy on the Sevenmile Rim run, a popular 13-20 mile moderately difficult (level 4) trail famous for its panoramic views of the La Sal mountains and unique rock formations—eventgoers are encouraged to join.

The sponsorships directly fund trail maintenance and restoration, supporting Moab's off-road landscape for future generations.

What to Expect at the 3W Booth

The 3W booth at the Old Spanish Trail Arena will be open Thursday, April 2 (10 a.m.–7 p.m.) and Friday, April 3 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.).

3W's durable, custom-fit TPE floor mats will be showcased on-site in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392—visitors can check out in person how the mats are truly odorless (no chemical smell of traditional rubber), snugly fit into the vehicle, and are a breeze to install, remove and clean. These same mats have variations that are compatible with a wide range of Jeep models—including Wrangler (JKU, JLU and 4XE), Gladiator, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee—spanning model years 2013–2026.

3W's product range caters to more than just Jeeps. Owners of popular off-road vehicle brands will be pleased to also see floor mats designed for Ford (such as the F-150, F-150 Lightning SuperCrew, and Bronco models), Toyota, RAM, Chevrolet and GMC.

The brand has even put out floor mats with integrated metal pedals specifically for Ford F-150 (2015–2026) and Ford F-150 Lightning SuperCrew (2022–2025) trucks. These are more durable than competing products and designed to make vehicle entry and exit cleaner and safer in muddy or wet conditions.

On top of the product showcase, booth visitors can decorate miniature 3W Jeep mats, spin a prize wheel, enter raffles, and pick up adventure swag bags and limited edition apparel.

"3W's floor mats are built for drivers who don't separate their vehicle from their lifestyle—precision-fitted, all-weather protection that keeps pace with wherever the trail takes you," said Yucheng Tan, co-founder of 3W Auto-Life.

As an EJS special, 3W is offering 30% off all products with the discount code MOAB30 on the official website: https://3wliners.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=2026_pr_MOAB30

About 3W Auto-life

Founded in 2015, 3W Auto-life manufactures premium floor mats for over 500 vehicle models across more than 20 major automotive manufacturer partnerships. Its floor mats have earned over 30 design awards—including the prestigious German Red Dot Award—and are trusted by drivers across the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

For more information, visit 3wliners.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE 3W Auto-life