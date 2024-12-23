Four Startups, Student Supporters, and Research Programs from Kyung Hee to Highlight Innovative Startup Achievements and Facilitate Global Market Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyung Hee University (President Jinsang Kim) is preparing to leave its mark on CES® 2025, the world's premier electronics and IT exhibition. Supported by the LINC 3.0 initiative and the University-Industrial Cooperation, this year's delegation includes innovative startups founded by Kyung Hee professors and students. The university will also send its "Kyung Hee Global AFRO!" student supporters team to assist on-site and lead its "Kyung Hee Passion-Based Leading (K-PBL)—CES 2025" program, ensuring dynamic engagement at the event.

From Campus to CES®: KHU Startups and Students on a Global Mission

Four groundbreaking startups have been selected to represent Kyung Hee at CES® 2025. These include:

K BioHealthcare (KBioHC): Founded by Professor Sang-Ho Lee, College of Medicine.

of Medicine. READYCURE Inc.: Founded by Professor Weon Kuu Chung , College of Medicine.

, College of Medicine. Itphy Inc.: Founded by Professor Sung Min Rhee , College of Medicine.

, College of Medicine. CaiqueTech: Founded by Taewook Lee , a student in the College of Life Sciences.

These ventures exemplify Kyung Hee's commitment to transforming innovative ideas from research and education into real-world solutions.

The 8th cohort of "Kyung Hee Global AFRO!" student supporters will assist startups in navigating international markets. By providing interpretation services, facilitating buyer meetings, and supporting international marketing efforts, students gain valuable global business experience, while startups benefit from enhanced opportunities for overseas expansion. This initiative is part of a broader public-private-academic partnership, aligned with government-led programs to support international market development.

The "Kyung Hee Passion-Based Leading (K-PBL)—CES 2025" program, organized by the Office of Educational Innovation & Planning, centers on the theme "Discovering Global Values and Directions Unique to Kyung Hee for Saving the World." Students engage in problem-based learning to explore Kyung Hee's top research achievements, analyzing how these innovations can connect with CES's cutting-edge platform.

Kyung Hee's participation in CES® 2025 reflects its dedication to fostering a unique entrepreneurial ecosystem and providing students with transformative global opportunities. "We look forward to showcasing Kyung Hee's innovative ecosystem and the global competence of our students to an international audience," said Provost for Academic Affairs (Global Campus) and LINC 3.0 Project Director, Choong Seon Hong.

