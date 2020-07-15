From Campus to Commerce - NAI's Latest Video Features LED Technology Pioneer

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From cell phone screens to jumbotrons, the newest discovery video from The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) reveals the mastermind behind much of the LED-based technology that we use in our every-day devices.

Created in collaboration with the University of Utah, a Member Institution of the NAI, the video features inventor and Professor Gerald Stringfellow's ground-breaking work developing a process for growing the semiconductor crystals used for red, green, orange, and yellow LEDs.

Dr. Gerald Stringfellow, a pioneer in LED development

Dr. Stringfellow's process called organometallic vapor-phase epitaxy results in the emergence of semiconductor alloys, depositing aluminum, gallium, indium and phosphorous that, in turn, create LED crystals. From this foundation, other researchers then built on additional technologies that culminated into advanced LCD televisions, cellphones, solar cells, LED light bulbs, car taillights and traffic lights.

This is the fourth episode in NAI's video series, From Campus to Commerce which strives to give the viewers a rare glimpse behind the curtain of academic discovery.

"I feel very lucky to have found a niche where the talents I have could be applied to something that has made such an enormous influence on the world," says Stringfellow, discussing his work. "I feel lucky and proud."

Stringfellow was elected to the National Academy of Engineering, one of the most prestigious academic honors. He has received the many national awards including the Humboldt U.S. Senior Science Award and is a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

