From Can to Customer - Connecting Virtually Every Beer

GEELONG, Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking concept, enabling consumers and producers to connect through product packaging is rolling out to the craft beer industry, it was announced today, with brewpubs and taprooms set to benefit.

The suitably named, BEERSCANS™, is an augmented reality platform, for brands to deliver a unique customer experience. At its core, the concept

Augmented Reality Beer, with Virtual Assistant Craft Beer - Augmented Reality Platform - BEERSCANS™

enables brands to 'virtually link' content to their packaging

encourages smartphone users to scan packaging, to activate a unique virtual experience

presents the brand's content, through a stunning augmented reality display, which is virtually attached to the package itself

See demonstration video on the BEERSCANS™ website

What's it all about?

According to Dave Chaffey, founding partner, the purpose of BEERSCANS™ is to enable brewers to deliver unique, shareworthy experiences to consumers from their beer cans and bottles, anywhere in the world.

"It's a stunning display, it really is. A lot of times, people just stare trying to take it all in."

"Here's what I mean. Imagine looking at a beer can and noticing that it's slowly getting darker, all by itself. This is a can, just in front of you, almost black.

"And then all of a sudden, it lights up, and it's different - the surface of the can is playing a video, running 360o around the can, and it's from the brewers themselves."

"That example is already built into BEERSCANS™ – and it creates some powerful moments."

Why Craft Beer?

Aside from the technology, Chaffey says that the main focus is delivering an authentic experience for consumers.

"Right from the start, we've focused on answering the question what's in it for the consumer? Sure, the technology is great, but looking beyond that, where is the next level of value?", said Chaffey.

"Ultimately, it led us to a concept where consumers are challenged to discover the story behind their favourite beer – the people, places, processes."

"There are themes of authenticity, storytelling, connection, and a sense of realness without the fuss. And for the most part, these traits align with the craft brewing ethos.

"The themes were introduced to Winerytale, (a similar concept, modified for the Wine Industry, and currently rolling out to the Californian wineries).

The response has been overwhelmingly positive – we fast-tracked on that basis.

"Craft beer will be leading the way – only the second industry world-wide. Real pioneering stuff.

Great Gains for Early Adopters

"We think there's going to be some real wins for early adopters – social virality in the short term, and a compoundable bump in sales in the medium term." It's a best-estimate of a new environment, so don't read too much into that, but there's historical support for the thinking."

BEERSCANS™ will roll out from July, with the initial launch limited to just 50 brands.

We're keeping it simple – one launch, 50 brands – and on a first come, first served basis - no matter how big or small you are.

With a timeline only a few months away, Chaffey is encouraging brewers and business owners to visit the BEERSCANS™ website, for more information about the concept, and to learn how to become part of the initial launch.

For more information, please visit the BEERSCANS™ website – https://beerscans.com

About BEERSCANS™

BEERSCANS™ is a ground-breaking concept, using augmented reality, to create a virtual experience from every beer.

The concept has been developed by Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey – three recognized specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy. The platform is powered by Vuforia Engine.

Media Liaison: Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner

Media Enquiries: Via the Media Center or +61 1300 633 390

Media Center: https://beerscans.com/media/

Media enquiries are welcome and can be made via the media centre, where there is also a range of useful information:

Publishable images

Explainer videos

Marketing collateral

Media enquiries

SOURCE BEERSCANS™

Related Links

https://beerscans.com

