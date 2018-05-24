From Cannes To Cape Town, Virtuoso® Names Nominees For The World's Best Hotels

This year's contenders across nine categories were chosen by the network and the editors of Virtuoso Life magazine, and represent the height of achievement in their given category. The 10th category focuses on sustainable travel and recognizes the hotels that most embody the commitment to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: preserving the environment, supporting local economies and celebrating cultures.

"When evaluating hotels and resorts at this level, the stakes are much higher and it goes beyond the beauty of the hotel or its location," said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso senior vice president, Global Product Partnerships. "We seek out the hotels that are taking it to the next level, setting trends in their respective areas and offering the guest something they won't find anywhere else. To us, that's what being the Best of the Best is all about. The hotels and hoteliers who rose to the top this year set a new standard in an extremely competitive landscape, and it's that shared commitment to being the best that helps Virtuoso maintain its position as the leader in luxury travel."

Virtuoso travel advisors will cast their votes over the next few weeks. The winners will be announced at the Hotels & Resorts Dinner on August 15, 2018, during Virtuoso Travel Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Virtuoso Travel Week brings together thousands of Virtuoso travel agency members and the globe's best travel providers for luxury travel's largest and most preeminent event.

Best Achievement in Design

Palácio Tangará, Oetker Collection, São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore , Baltimore, Maryland , U.S.

, U.S. The Beekman , A Thompson Hotel, New York, New York , U.S.

, U.S. The Fontenay Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

The Silo Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

Best Dining Experience

Aman Tokyo – Arva, Tokyo, Japan

Capri Palace – Il Riccio, Capri, Italy

Capri, Hotel Belles Rives – La Passagere, Antibes, France

Antibes, Meadowood Napa Valley – The Restaurant, St. Helena, California , U.S.

, U.S. The London EDITION – Berners Tavern, London, U.K.

Best Bar

Brown's Hotel, A Rocco Forte Hotel – The Donovan Bar, London, U.K.

Hotel Hassler – Hassler Bar , Rome, Italy

Mandarin Oriental, New York – The Office NYC, New York, New York , U.S.

Park Hyatt Vienna – The Bank Brassiere & Bar, Vienna, Austria

The Shelbourne – The Horseshoe Bar, Dublin, Ireland

Best Family Program

Hotel Barrière Le Majestic , Cannes, France

Kokomo Private Island Fiji, Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pennsylvania , U.S.

Soneva Fushi, Baa Atoll, Maldives

The Ranch at Rock Creek , Philipsburg, Montana

Best Wellness Program

Ananda in the Himalayas, Tehri-Garhwal, India

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia, Castries, St. Lucia

Chablè Resort & Spa, Chocholá, Mexico

The Ranch Malibu, Malibu, California , U.S.

Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence, Büergenstock, Switzerland

Sustainable Tourism Leadership

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley , Wolgan Valley, Australia

, Wolgan Valley, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives

Landaa Giraavaru, Mashpi Lodge, Quito, Ecuador

Singita Grumeti – Sabora Tented Camp, Serengeti, Tanzania

Serengeti, Six Senses Douro Valley, Lamego, Portugal

Best Virtuoso Newcomer

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, Vilamoura, Portugal

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris, France

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Grand Cayman , Seven Mile Beach , Grand Cayman Islands

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California , U.S.

Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador

Andrea Filippi , Belmond

Belmond James Baker , The Set Hotels

The Set Hotels JoAnn Kurtz-Ahlers , Kurtz-Ahlers & Associates, L.L.C.

Kurtz-Ahlers & Associates, L.L.C. Laurence Tafanel, Esprit Saint Germain

Esprit Saint Germain Ling Riley , The Palms and The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

Hotelier of the Year

Aaron Kaupp – Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, Paris, France

Patrizio Cipollini , Four Seasons Hotels Firenze, Florence Italy

Ulrich Krauer , Halekulani, Honolulu, Hawaii

Hermann Elger – Baccarat Hotel New York, New York, New York , U.S.

Markos Chaidemenos – Canaves Oia Hotel, Santorini, Greece

Hotel of the Year

Adare Manor , Limerick, Ireland

Berkeley , London, U.K.

Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, St. Jean Cap Ferrat , France

One&Only Le Saint Geran, Post de Flacq, Mauritius

Royal Mansour Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

For more information on these properties, or to book a stay at them through Virtuoso's online booking tool or a professional travel advisor, visit www.virtuoso.com/hotels.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 17,500 elite travel advisors in more than 45 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 1,700 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $23.7 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

