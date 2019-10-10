From Cartier to Cannabis: Lowell Herb Co. Welcomes Stacey Hallerman As Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Herb Co., one of the fastest growing cannabis companies, today announced the appointment of Stacey Hallerman to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. In this critical role, she will lead the day-to-day internal operations of the company and oversee the legal, compliance and human resources functions.

Hallerman is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in brands, consumer markets and enterprise functions, having most recently served on the Board of Directors for MedMen, a leading cannabis retailer. Hallerman also served, for close to a decade, as General Counsel and Board Member for Richemont North America, Inc. – part of the global luxury conglomerate that owns iconic brands including Cartier, Chloe, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc. Prior to joining Richemont, Stacey was in-house IP counsel at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, where she was responsible for the brand enforcement and strategy for the company's trademarks and managed its global anti-counterfeit programs.

"Stacey is a seasoned leader whose legal expertise, experience building enterprise functions and focus on human capital strategies are an ideal fit for this important executive position at Lowell," said David Elias, CEO of Lowell Herb Co. "Stacey brings an extraordinary pedigree and breadth of experience in cannabis, luxury and pharma and will be instrumental in the evolution of Lowell Herb Co."

Stacey Hallerman commented, "Making the move from luxury to cannabis has been an exciting transition and I am thrilled to bring my experience working with globally recognized heritage brands and growing infrastructure to Lowell as it builds the first great American cannabis brand. It's an important and exciting time in this industry and a privilege to be a part of defining the future with the team at Lowell."

About Lowell Herb Co.

Lowell Herb Co. has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption with its sophisticated packaging and best-selling products. Based in California, Lowell Herb Co.'s ethos is reflected through its instantly recognizable bull logo that pays homage to the fight against cannabis prohibition. For more information, visit https://www.lowellfarms.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms .

