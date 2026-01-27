From Celebrities to Influencers: Why 2026 is the Year of the Alternative Engagement Ring

GIRONA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative engagement rings are set to become 2026's biggest jewelry trend, with couples using ethical materials to create modern heirlooms. Influenced by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Gabriella Brooks, 2026 is set to be the year of the custom engagement ring. Valley Rose , a leading sustainable engagement ring brand, reports growing demand for bespoke engagement rings, inspired by unique celebrity-owned rings.

Valley Rose Alternative Engagement Rings

Research by McKinsey has found that half of millennial and Gen Z couples are choosing lab-grown diamond engagement rings , described as being "well beyond what the industry had expected". This trend is being fueled by a growing desire to make more sustainable choices, while lab-grown diamonds also give younger, eco-conscious couples the ability to get better value from their engagement ring. With a lab-grown diamond, couples are making bolder design choices, breaking from the tradition of the classic solitaire engagement ring.

Recent years have seen the resurgence of vintage-inspired silhouettes, from the east-west engagement ring to Zendaya's cushion cut diamond. With the seal of approval from celebrities, these trends are becoming mainstream, inspiring couples to focus on hyper-individuality with custom engagement rings or by choosing an alternative style.

Valley Rose is a fine jewelry brand that specializes in sustainable and ethical engagement rings, reporting growing demand for their alternative engagement rings . "We're seeing celebrities embracing the idea of personalized rings, incorporating their own aesthetic into their engagement ring, from Taylor Swift's showgirl-worthy antique diamond to Miley Cyrus' understated signet ring, and everyday couples are also embracing the idea," explains Brittany Groshong, founder of Valley Rose.

With sustainability continuing to dominate the jewelry industry in 2026, eco-conscious couples are searching for ethical materials to create their custom engagement rings, from fairmined gold to responsibly sourced sapphires. "Sustainability is no longer a niche, instead, it's a non-negotiable for couples. They want a ring that reflects their love story, meaning it has to be ethically and sustainably crafted as well," Groshong shares, aligning 2026 engagement rings with the growing rise of conscious luxury.

These sustainable materials are turning alternative engagement rings into modern heirlooms, encapsulating the couple's values, while also showcasing their personality. "Couples want a ring that is uniquely their own, something that isn't massed produced and that they can put their own twist on, while knowing it has as small of a carbon footprint as possible. That's the overriding theme for 2026 engagement ring trends," says Groshong.

