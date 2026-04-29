From China to Silicon Valley: BemiGo Unveils the World's First End-to-End Autonomous Delivery Solution

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magic X Global Embodied Intelligence Innovation Conference was successfully held on April 28 in Silicon Valley. As an emerging player in autonomous delivery technology, BemiGo CEO Luke Chen was invited to deliver a keynote speech. During the event, the company unveiled three core technologies to a global audience: a Lego-style modular autonomous delivery platform, the SmartVLA end-to-end large model, and the AI-native brain Brain 2.0. It also showcased its flagship product, the T6 autonomous delivery robot, demonstrating its full-stack capabilities to accelerate the industry into a new era of "true end-to-end systems and rapid commercial deployment."

Luke Chen, CEO of BemiGo, delivers a keynote speech at the Magic X Global Embodied Intelligence Innovation Conference in Silicon Valley, showcasing the company's autonomous delivery solutions on stage.

The conference brought together Turing Award laureates and leading global players such as NVIDIA, Amazon, and Google DeepMind. BemiGo engaged in extensive discussions with top experts from both academia and industry. In his speech, Luke Chen emphasized that against the backdrop of the ChatGPT era for physical AI, autonomous delivery robots serve as a vital embodiment of intelligent systems. Leveraging an integrated framework of modular hardware and software, end-to-end algorithms, and AI agent-based orchestration, the company has rapidly progressed from R&D to commercial deployment in a short time.

Chen also highlighted the core capabilities of the T6 autonomous delivery robot. It features a 6-cubic-meter cargo capacity, a payload of up to 1,000 kg, 550 TOPS of computing power, a top speed of 60 km/h, a range of 200 km, and a wading depth of 190 mm. Equipped with a 7V+1L end-to-end algorithm and a 360-degree perception system, the T6 can handle 600–800 parcels per trip, along with automotive-grade safety, full-scenario adaptability, and over-the-air (OTA) upgrade capabilities.

Powered by its self-developed Smartware 2.0 middleware, BemiGo has built a modular hardware-software architecture with unified interfaces, pre-integrated hardware, and flexible configuration. This enables plug-and-play deployment, rapid scalability, and easy maintenance—delivering on its promise of "instant deployment." Built on the NVIDIA Alpamayo 1.5 open-source foundation model, the SmartVLA large model has been deployed for the first time on an unmanned logistics vehicle using the Jetson Thor platform, enabling real-world scene understanding and autonomous decision-making for safer and more intelligent driving.

Meanwhile, the cloud-based AI-native brain Brain 2.0 establishes a multi-agent collaborative architecture. Combined with a cloud control platform, closed-loop data system, AI agent monitoring center, and a mobile app-based full-process management system, it enables coordinated operations across multiple vehicle types, scenarios, and robots—fully realizing the end-to-end autonomous delivery workflow.

As the convergence of physical systems and AI enters a deeper stage, BemiGo is working closely with ecosystem partners such as Magic Atom to build a synergistic ecosystem around embodied intelligence and autonomous delivery, accelerating commercial adoption. Its debut in Silicon Valley marks growing global recognition of its technological solutions.

Looking ahead, BemiGo will continue to embrace openness, collaboration, and innovation, working with global partners to accelerate commercialization and bring embodied intelligent autonomous delivery services to markets worldwide.

Contact: Ms. Lei Lei, [email protected], +86 17316017335

SOURCE BemiGo