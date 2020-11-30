From Classic to Campy - The Film Detective Announces the Return of the 25 Days of Christmas Classics

ROCKPORT, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters is getting in the holiday spirit, announcing the return of the 25 Days of Christmas Classics, Dec. 1-25 at 8 pm ET.

The Film Detective

Bringing both campy and classic content, TFD is proud to introduce the 1993 Mystery Science Theater 3000 roast of Santa Claus vs. The Devil (1959), in collaboration with Shout! Factory. Adding to the rocking (and schlock-ing) around the Christmas tree is the return of fellow cult classic Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964).

To pull at any viewer's heart-strings is the TFD debut of The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story (1983). Starring Angela Lansbury and Lee Remick, the Los Angeles Times praised The Gift of Love, saying "Lovely performances by Lee Remick and Angela Lansbury... luminous presence of Polly Holliday... make this a special that merits repeating in seasons to come."

Accompanying TFD's Christmas line-up are marathons to make the season merry and bright. The Film Detective will celebrate Dick Van Dyke's 95th birthday with episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) on Dec. 13 at 12 pm ET.

The Film Detective will also celebrate Christmas Eve with 24-hours of holiday movies, followed by 24-hours of Christmas TV-episodes on Christmas Day. With many spending the holidays at home this year, TV's favorite families including The Clampetts and Burns and Allen will certainly bring holiday cheer.

Fans will also find holiday cheer in the "Santa Claus Conquers The Martians DVD and 7" single" release, made in collaboration with Modern Harmonic, Something Weird Video, and The Film Detective. Pressed on Martian green vinyl, this festive treat features a 45 RPM 7" single of "Hooray For Santa Claus" from Milton DeLugg & The Little Eskimos alongside a rendition from The Fleshtones, TFD's print of Santa Claus Conquers The Martians on DVD, and festive oddities from the Something Weird vault.

To start the new year with a laugh, TFD will feature a 48-hour laugh-a-thon of classic comedy on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including the TFD debut The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) and The Marx Brothers TV Collection (1951-1976).

For more information about the "Santa Claus Conquers The Martians DVD and 7" single," visit https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/13220.

