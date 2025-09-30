From Clutter to Calm: NEAT by TRINITY Wire Shelving Transforms Everyday Spaces

NEAT by TRINITY Wire Shelving Brings Strength, Style, and Sustainability to Every Corner of the Home and Office, and They're Available Now on Amazon

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRINITY International, a leader in innovative, sustainable storage and organization solutions, is launching NEAT by TRINITY, a fresh new collection of storage and organization products available now on Amazon. Designed to make organizing your home or office easier, smarter, and a whole lot more fun, NEAT takes TRINITY's trusted quality and gives it a playful twist—because tidying up should feel good, not like a chore.

From garage to pantry, NEAT by TRINITY wire shelving brings calm to every corner of your home. Durable, versatile, and built with TRINITY's eco-friendly Chromium-Free finish, these racks offer serious strength with a sustainable shine, making it easy to organize your life. Make busy days run smoothly with NEAT by TRINITY wire shelving. Designed to keep businesses organized and efficient, each rack features a sleek, modern powder-coated black finish that's both stylish and formaldehyde-free, proving you don't have to sacrifice good looks for lasting performance.

"Storage doesn't have to be boring," said Cze-Chao Tam, CEO of TRINITY. "With NEAT, we set out to create the best wire shelves that work hard, look great, and make people smile-whether you're rolling through a pantry refresh, finally taming that garage corner, or creating the perfect storage room. It's serious strength with a wink."

Wire Shelves in Four Sizes & Two Eco-Friendly Finishes

Whether you're outfitting a garage, refreshing a pantry, or squeezing more storage out of a corner, NEAT comes in just the right size for the job. The collection debuts with eight racks:

60"×18"×72" – 5-Tier Shelving Rack

Perfect for garages, basements, and offices, this workhorse can hold large storage totes, bulk groceries, camping gear, sports equipment, holiday décor, or even heavy power tools.

Perfect for garages, basements, and offices, this workhorse can hold large storage totes, bulk groceries, camping gear, sports equipment, holiday décor, or even heavy power tools. 48"×18"×72" – 5-Tier Shelving Rack

Ideal for pantries and laundry rooms, it's great for cases of bottled water, small kitchen appliances like air fryers or stand mixers, detergent jugs, paper towel packs, and craft supplies.

Ideal for pantries and laundry rooms, it's great for cases of bottled water, small kitchen appliances like air fryers or stand mixers, detergent jugs, paper towel packs, and craft supplies. 36"×18"×72" – 5-Tier Shelving Rack

A smart fit for closets, offices, or smaller kitchens, this size neatly handles bins of toys, office supplies, pantry staples, coffee makers, or extra pots and pans.

A smart fit for closets, offices, or smaller kitchens, this size neatly handles bins of toys, office supplies, pantry staples, coffee makers, or extra pots and pans. 27"×27"×18"×72" – 5-Tier Corner Shelving Rack

The space-saver turns "dead space" into smart storage for cleaning supplies, pet food containers, snack bins, board games, or seasonal décor.

Each size is available in two environmentally friendly finishes:

EcoStorage® Chrome – a proprietary, chromium-free plating that's durable, rust-resistant, and planet-safe

– a proprietary, chromium-free plating that's durable, rust-resistant, and planet-safe Powder-Coated Black – sleek, modern, and formaldehyde-free for safer, long-lasting performance

Features That Actually Matter

NEAT wire shelf storage racks are designed with real homes and businesses—and real challenges—in mind. From strength to flexibility, these are the features that make the difference:

Strength you can count on: Up to 2,000 lb weight capacity on feet levelers; 500 lb with wheels

Up to 2,000 lb weight capacity on feet levelers; 500 lb with wheels Adjustable shelves: Customize in 1" increments with user-friendly slip sleeves

Customize in 1" increments with user-friendly slip sleeves Roll it or lock it down : Smooth casters (two locking) for mobility or adjustable feet levelers for stationary storage

: Smooth casters (two locking) for mobility or adjustable feet levelers for stationary storage Assembly without the headache: Tool-free setup in minutes

A Fresh Take on Everyday Spaces

NEAT shelving isn't just for storage rooms—it's compatible with a variety of residential spaces and is also NSF Certified. Kitchens, laundry rooms, garages, and even playrooms become instantly more organized (and better looking) with racks that double as stylish, flexible furniture.

Availability

The NEAT by TRINITY collection—4 sizes × 2 eco-friendly finishes = 8 racks—is available now on Amazon.

About Trinity International

Based in Carson, CA, Trinity International is a premier innovator of storage and organization solutions, empowering customers to put EVERYTHING IN ITS PLACE®. With a mission to enhance lives, the company is dedicated to delivering quality, sustainable, and innovative products. TRINITY's portfolio includes patented storage solutions tailored to home and commercial needs. Its RENEW by TRINITY and Drakestone by TRINITY collections are proudly made in the USA from sustainable materials, such as reclaimed chopsticks and wood. Additional lines include TRINITY Basics®, TRINITY Pro®, NEAT by TRINITY® and EcoStorage®. Learn more at www.trinityii.com.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2025 Trinity International. All rights reserved.

SOURCE TRINITY International