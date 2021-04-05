From Coal Dust to Tubing Technology: A Look at Mascara and Its History

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a flake-proof, smudge-proof and run-proof formulation and dramatic length and volume that rival even traditional mascaras, Blinc's UltraVolume builds off mascara's century-long history to provide a stunning, lifted, full-glam look that lasts from the gym to the boardroom to a night on the town.

Here's a look at mascara innovation from its initial invention:

1917: Eugene Rimmel invents the first mass-market mascara

invents the first mass-market mascara 1938: The first waterproof mascara is invented

The first waterproof mascara is invented 1960: The first "modern" mascara is created, utilizing brush-in-tube packaging

The first "modern" mascara is created, utilizing brush-in-tube packaging 1988: The first clear mascara is launched

The first clear mascara is launched 1995: Blinc launches the first tube forming mascara, offering ultra-longwear hold and effortless removal

Blinc launches the first tube forming mascara, offering ultra-longwear hold and effortless removal 2000s - 2010s: Many lengthening, volumizing and thickening mascaras hit the market

Many lengthening, volumizing and thickening mascaras hit the market 2021: The "perfect" mascara is achieved with Blinc's UltraVolume Tubing formulation

To watch a brief overview of the history, click here.

By solving the mystery of how to leverage incredible volume and length, ultra-longwear and effortless removal with sustainable packaging and a clean formula, Blinc is creating a new, ethical standard for mascara 104 years after its creation.

Beginning with UltraVolume, all Blinc cosmetic formulas will be CLEAN and free from harmful Sulfates, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Palm Oil and more. These changes are in addition to Blinc's longstanding adherence to creating Vegan, Gluten-Free, Fragrance-Free and Talc-Free cosmetics.

Further reflecting its commitment to promote a new generation of ethical beauty, Blinc's products are environmentally friendly from creation to disposal. With ethical human labor, cruelty-free testing and Forest Stewardship Certified (FSC) and PCR plastic packaging, Blinc's mascaras are not only effective and sophisticated but enable you to feel good about using them.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1995 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with sacrifice-free products. To learn more visit: https://www.blincinc.com/

