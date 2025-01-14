From Coast to Coast, KANHA Solventless Rosin Belts Hit More States

KANHA's popular high-power edibles now available in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Nevada

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, the innovative force behind the award-winning cannabis edibles brand KANHA , is thrilled to announce a coast-to-coast expansion of its Solventless Rosin Belts, now launching in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Nevada. Already a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts in California, these revolutionary belts combine exceptional taste, innovative technology, and unparalleled potency to deliver a truly elevated experience.

"With these belts, we're redefining the edibles category by offering a strain-specific, fast-acting full-plant cannabis experience that truly meets the diverse needs of our consumers," said Cameron Clarke, Co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm, "By combining full-spectrum rosin with nano technology, we're unlocking the plant's full potential, offering consumers a richer cannabis experience than ever before."

The launch of KANHA's Solventless Rosin Belts represented a breakthrough in edibles, pairing the potency of solventless rosin with KANHA's proprietary fast-acting NANO technology. This fast-acting formula ensures effects that start faster, hit harder, are more flower-like, and allow consumers to tailor their experience with precision.

Each package contains four belts with 25 mg of THC and all the other full-spectrum strain-specific attributes of the plant. To provide consumers with full control, each belt is divided into five easily separable 5 mg segments, perfect for microdosing or a high-dosage experience depending on preference.

KANHA's Rosin Belts deliver more than just customizable dosage—they provide a clean, natural, and true-to-flower experience. By utilizing a solventless bubble hash extraction process, the belts retain the integrity of the plant's terpenes, flavenoids, esters, and minor cannabinoids, offering a taste and effect profile that mirrors the original strains. This process ensures that consumers enjoy the entourage effects of a full-spectrum cannabis product, free from solvents or additives.

KANHA Solventless Rosin Belts will be available in all states where KANHA is sold, featuring the following options:

Cherry Limeade (Tropicana Cherries – Sativa) : Bright and zesty with uplifting effects, this flavor features dominant terpenes like d-limonene and beta-caryophyllene, making it perfect for an energizing cerebral boost.

: Bright and zesty with uplifting effects, this flavor features dominant terpenes like d-limonene and beta-caryophyllene, making it perfect for an energizing cerebral boost. Blueberry Lemon Drop (GMO x Gelato – Hybrid) : A harmonious blend of calming and mood-enhancing effects, enriched with b-myrcene and d-limonene for balanced vibes.

: A harmonious blend of calming and mood-enhancing effects, enriched with b-myrcene and d-limonene for balanced vibes. Strawberry Lemonade (Ice Cream Cake – Indica): A sweet and soothing dessert-inspired flavor with d-limonene and b-myrcene, ideal for deep relaxation and unwinding.

Since launching the industry's first fast-acting edible, Sunderstorm has remained at the forefront of cannabis innovation. KANHA's Solventless Rosin Belts embody this pioneering spirit, blending advanced technology with a deep respect for the plant's natural properties. With this expansion, the company brings its trusted products to even more consumers, ensuring greater access to premium, elevated, flower-like cannabis experiences.

For more information about KANHA, visit kanhatreats.com and folllow them @ kanhabliss .

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a trusted family of brands dedicated to helping consumers do what they love. The company's bestselling edibles brand, KANHA, produces award-winning gummies and chocolates that are renowned for their flavor, texture, purity and precision dosage. As the first global edible cannabis brand, KANHA currently serves California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Thailand and Japan, and its hemp gummies are available in more than 30 states at www.kanhalife.com .

