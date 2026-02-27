From College Apartment to ABC's Shark Tank: Two Seniors Pitch Patented Material Innovation

Madhav Aggarwal and Tanvi Gadamsetti Will Pitch Breakthrough "Shoelaces That Never Quit™" As Proof-of-Concept for Their Performance Material Tech Company

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRCĒ (pronounced "brace") , a performance material tech startup company founded by Michigan State University students and former competitive athletes Madhav Aggarwal and Tanvi Gadamsetti, will make its primetime television debut on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" on Wednesday, March 4. The two college seniors will step into the Tank to pitch BRCĒ's flagship product - "Shoelaces That Never Quit" - the first application of the company's patented high-performance polymer-composite material.

Watch BRCĒ's "Shark Tank" episode on Wednesday, March 4, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Across several industries, including performance and protection, equipment and apparel often fail due to lack of advanced materials technology, affecting those who depend on them most. BRCĒ has developed patented materials that are stronger than steel, fire resistant, lightweight and weather resistant. The technology's applications span performance apparel, protective gear, and industrial products, however, the initial proof-of-concept product is untie-resistant shoelaces.

"Both of our athletic careers ended because of preventable injury," said Madhav Aggarwal, CEO of BRCĒ. "We have made it our life's mission to apply innovative material science to dramatically reduce the risk of injury stemming from equipment failure. Our BRCĒ materials are patent-proven to 'Never Quit,' and shoelaces are just the start as we continue on our mission to improve performance, safety, and recovery across industries."

Ankle stability underpins almost every athletic movement, but even minimal in-shoe movement can lead to rolls, strain, and long-term stiffness. According to the National Library of Medicine, Ankle sprains account for 45% of sports injuries , with over 70% of repeat injuries tied to inadequate foot stabilization or loose footwear (National Athletic Trainers' Association). While most braces immobilize and most taping restricts ankle movement and flexion, BRCĒ laces preserve mobility while improving stability at the source through secure, consistent lace tension. Better grip inside the shoe enables smoother force transfer, more fluid movement, and greater control with every step.

"People take shoelaces for granted, but the world's greatest footwear brands and $100 million athletes are counting on laces that are scientifically proven to loosen during competition," said Tanvi Gadamsetti, COO of BRCĒ. "So while shoelace technology might seem trivial, watching your favorite team compete and lose because your star player is sidelined with a giant bag of ice on their ankle is no trivial matter."

BRCĒ is the first company run by students to have received a utility patent in material science while its founders were still in college. The patent for its high-performance polymer-composite material was granted in only 62 days, the fastest approved patent in the history of material science. In September 2025, BRCĒ was named a Top 5 innovation of 2025 by USPTO & National Inventors Hall of Fame.

For more information about BRCĒ's full lineup of patented, performance-based shoelaces supporting running, tennis, hockey, basketball, and football, please visit https://www.brce.shop/. Make sure to check out BRCĒ's "Shark Tank" debut on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Hulu.

About BRCĒ

BRCĒ was founded in 2024 by college students Madhav Aggarwal and Tanvi Gadamsetti with a mission to improve performance, safety and recovery across industries through material innovation. The company holds a U.S. Patent, which was granted in only 62 days, the fastest approved patent in the history of materials science, for its high-performance polymer-composite material that provides a superior performance to cost ratio than mainstream materials. Where commoditized fabrics fail against motion, wear and tear, BRCĒ materials can withstand the pressure and will NEVER QUIT™. For more information about BRCĒ, visit www.brce.shop .

