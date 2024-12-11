From Color to Clarity: Industry Leader moody Unveils MOODYBLUE

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- moody, a global leader in the colored contact lens industry with over 20 million users, has long dominated the Asian market. This year, moody is expanding its expertise into optical treatment with the launch of MOODYBLUE, a premium sibling brand targeting to medical-grade transparent contact lenses.

MOODYBLUE combines advanced research with cutting-edge manufacturing to offer superior hydration and comfort. MOODYBLUE incorporates in-depth studies on tear film stability and lens materials to ensure an optimal user experience. The M Series features the Hydralink Triple Stabilization System, which improves water retention by 14%, tear circulation by 18%, and hydrophilicity by 23%. Meanwhile, the S Series, made of advanced Otufilcon silicone hydrogel, delivers impressive 150 Dk/t oxygen transmissibility for long-lasting comfort.

moody's commitment to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which employs the latest automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems, magnetic levitation technology, and innovative photopolymerization techniques. Operating in clean-room environment, this facility ensures exceptional product quality. Additionally, its integration of Industry 4.0 systems, including smart factory management and automated warehousing, positions moody as an industry leader in efficiency, precision, and scalability.

Strategic collaborations with renowned ophthalmologists and medical institutions further underscore moody's dedication to innovation and safety. By working closely with leading experts, moody has developed next-generation lenses that offer significant benefits over traditional options.

As one of the largest colored contact lens brands globally, moody has played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the colored contact lens market. The brand's impressive sales performance during major shopping events such as Black Friday and Double Eleven demonstrates its broad customer appeal.

Backed by leading investors like KKR, GGV Capital, and Hillhouse, moody has achieved unicorn status, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. This investment underscores moody's confidence in its vision and its ability to continue innovating groundbreaking products.

While moody's roots are firmly planted in the vibrant colored contact lens market, the expansion into high-quality clear lenses through MOODYBLUE signals a forward-thinking approach. By addressing the growing demand for superior contact lenses, moody continues to elevate the user experience, blending comfort, safety, and technological innovation.

