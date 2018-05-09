From Concentration Camp to Thriving Seven-Figure Dental Practice in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Doan sisters publicly reveal their dramatic and miraculous story of going from a concentration camp with their only possessions being the threadbare clothes on their backs -- to immigrating to America, learning English, getting an education, and eventually establishing a thriving seven-figure business, A+ Family Dentistry in San Diego.

The new book, "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40" by Dr. Justene Doan and Dr. Janice Doan shares their practical and profound ways to have a beautiful smile.

“Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40”

Recognized as "Top 40 Under 40" dentists in America in 2015, Dr. Justene Doan and Dr. Janice Doan have been featured in the media as exceptional dentists.

The Doan sisters understand dental care both personally and professionally. They both have beautiful, healthy white smiles today -- but it wasn't always that way.

Janice and Justene were born in Vietnam. After the Vietnam war ended in 1975, their prospects were bleak. The girls tried to escape, but were captured and imprisoned in a concentration camp. They didn't have enough to eat -- or even a toothbrush. Their teeth were full of cavities. Their book reveals the miraculous story of their harrowing escape from Vietnam to America.

After receiving dental care in the U.S. and experiencing first-hand the transformation in their health, confidence, and smiles, the Doan sisters decided to become dentists. They now help others using their unique branded system of empathy, education, and the latest breakthrough techniques in dentistry.

As a child, Justene assumed that everyone would lose their teeth when they got older. Teeth were important and precious. Justene's grandmother, who was in her fifties, had dentures. Every morning in their kitchen in Vietnam, Justene watched as her grandmother took out her dentures, brushed them, and put them back in her mouth.

"I watched those dentures like a hawk. I wanted to make sure that I inherited that set of teeth," said Justene. "I would ask my grandma, 'Grandma, when you pass away can I have your teeth?'"

Now a dentist, Dr. Justene Doan dedicates her life to helping others keep their teeth healthy for a lifetime.

"Most people have no clue how to care for their teeth in their forties, fifties, and beyond. They're jeopardizing their smiles and their health without knowing it. It's not their fault. No one has taken the time to explain what to do. My sister and I wrote "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40: 7 Secrets to Feeling 7 Years Younger" to solve this problem."

Get the first chapter for free for a limited time here: www.KeysToAHealthySmileAfter40.com.

"One of the secrets to feeling younger is -- smile! Smiling helps you feel more confident and look younger. Your smile is the sexiest curve on your body!" said Dr. Janice Doan.

"Even when you're having a bad day, if you smile, your day will turn around. Not only does your smile communicate how you're feeling -- it affects how you are feeling," said Dr. Justene Doan.

Same Page Press publisher Aurora Winter said, "The authors' experience being in a concentration camp in the aftermath of the Vietnam war gave them a rare perspective on what really matters. They're two of the most positive people I know. Their rags to riches story of triumphing over adversity would make a dramatic movie, and makes a fascinating read."

Published May 2018 by Same Page, a boutique publisher that specializes in launching entrepreneurial thought leaders, "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40" is available through Amazon or your favorite bookseller.

Speakers and guest experts, the Doan sisters are passionate about spreading the message of how to have a healthy smile in your 40s, 50s, and beyond. To schedule a media interview or speaking engagement, email janicedoandds@gmail.com.

Patients travel for hours to experience their unique brand of caring dentistry in San Diego.

"Janice and Justene Doan impressed me so much that I decided to change dentists," said Winter. "Even though that meant flying from San Francisco to San Diego to get dental care at A+ Family Dentistry, it was worth it. I only have one set of teeth and they need to last my entire lifetime."

To celebrate their new book, the Doan sisters are giving away autographed copies of "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40" to the next 100 new patients over 40 who come into A+ Family Dentistry for a consultation appointment.

To schedule your appointment call 619-831-4328, or schedule your appointment online 24-7 here: www.APlusFamilyDentistry.com.

